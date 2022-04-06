Waterloo to Become Iowa’s Next Gigabit City

WATERLOO, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced that the company will bring gigabit-speed, 100 percent fiber optic internet service directly to homes and businesses of the City of Waterloo. Metronet’s fully funded multimillion-dollar investment will provide residents and businesses with access to a reliable, ultra-high-speed internet. Upon completion, Waterloo will be deemed a Gigabit City with Metronet’s future-proof network.

The two-year construction project will begin this summer, with the first customers receiving service before the end of 2022. Once completed, Waterloo will join Ames, Bettendorf, Davenport, Ankeny and nearly two dozen other Iowa cities in becoming a Gigabit City. Only about 40 percent of households in the U.S. have access to symmetrical upload and download gigabit (1,000 mbps) speeds that only fiber optic networks can provide.

“Metronet is thrilled to soon deliver a future-proof internet infrastructure to Waterloo residents and businesses,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Reliable internet access is critical, and with this expansion, the community will be able to easily work, learn and entertain with our XGS PON technology that is capable of providing multi-gigabit speeds, including 5GB, in the very near future.”

Those interested in Metronet services may visit MetronetInc.com/iwantfiber to indicate interest and to receive construction updates.

When pre-construction activities begin, Waterloo residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will also receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local sales and customer service professionals along with service technicians to support the Waterloo area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit MetronetInc.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 150 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri and Colorado. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of 5GB service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetronetInc.com.