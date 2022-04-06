Tegmine Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Alloy Therapeutics to Advance Solid Tumor Treatment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tegmine Therapeutics today announced an investment from Alloy Therapeutics and a collaboration to accelerate the development of antibody therapeutics that target proteins carrying cancer-associated glycan post-translational modifications (PTMs). Tegmine will generate immunogens and cell line screening reagents which reflect patient biology and Alloy will lead the antibody discovery and hit validation.

Tegmine’s programs address highly specific antibody targets in solid tumor indications with unmet needs, where expression of aberrant glycosylation has been shown to be a hallmark of immune suppression, metastasis, and resistance to chemotherapy. Tegmine’s discovery capabilities include CRISPR-engineered TegMiner Cells which recapitulate cancer-associated aberrant glycosylation and custom mass spectrometry workflows to identify proteins and PTM-epitopes expressed in primary tumor tissues.

“We are driven to develop novel therapeutics which account for disease-specific protein modifications, enabling the targeting of cancer driver proteins and providing hope for patients without great options,” said Jeff Bernstein, co-founder and CEO of Tegmine. “The technology to measure and understand the impact of glycans on cancer progression is rapidly advancing. Using our proprietary TegMiner Cells and mass spectrometry, we are identifying more specific, cancer-modified epitopes. We are very enthusiastic about this collaboration with Alloy Therapeutics. Alloy has a superior platform for identifying the best human antibodies using its comprehensive offering of in vivo, in vitro, and in silico technologies which, combined with our tumor-specific immunogens, will go far in developing the next generation of cancer therapies.”

“We are proud to partner with Tegmine on this promising program to address unmet needs in cancer treatment,” said Errik Anderson, CEO of Alloy Therapeutics. “Pairing Tegmine’s robust mass spectrometry discovery platform with Alloy’s best-in-class, fully human antibody discovery services offering unlocks the powerful ability to identify epitope-specific antibodies specific to patient cancer biology.”

About Tegmine Therapeutics

Tegmine Therapeutics is a private, seed-stage biotech that develops antibody-based therapeutics targeting proteins and their disease-related glycan modifications. This class of therapeutics is more selective for the tumor, sparing normal healthy tissues, and will be formatted as ADCs, CAR-T’s, radiotherapies, or bi-specific antibodies. Tegmine is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at tegminetx.com and follow for updates on LinkedIn.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics. Alloy’s foundational technology, the ATX-Gx™, is a human therapeutic antibody discovery platform consisting of a growing suite of proprietary transgenic mice strains. Alloy is a leader in bispecific antibody discovery and engineering services, utilizing its proprietary ATX-CLC common light chain platform integrating novel transgenic mice and phage display. DeepImmune™ integrates Alloy's full complement of proprietary in vivo, in vitro, and in silico discovery and optimization technologies into one comprehensive offering for fully human antibody, bispecific, and TCR discovery. DeepImmune is also available for royalty-free access as part of Alloy’s novel Innovation Subscription model. Alloy is headquartered in Boston, MA with labs in Cambridge, UK; Basel, CH; San Francisco, CA; and Athens, GA. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting alloytx.com, following Alloy on LinkedIn, or scheduling a 15-minute chat with Alloy’s Founder and CEO at alloytx.com/ceo.