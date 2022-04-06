The Village Bank Partners With ZSuite Technologies to Digitize Rent and Security Deposit Collection

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Village Bank has selected ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals, to offer its customers ZRent and ZDeposit.

The Village Bank, a community bank headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, partnered with ZSuite Technologies to help its customers manage properties more efficiently with deposit collection and high-visibility management tools. ZSuite’s solutions, ZRent and ZDeposit, make day-to-day property management easier by digitizing existing processes while providing best-in-class transparency between tenants and landlords, and facilitating compliance with state laws.

“ZRent and ZDeposit are comprehensive, efficient solutions for our landlords and property owners,” said Amy Werner, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at The Village Bank. “There is no heavy lifting internally. ZSuite offers a package deal that includes everything we need for our customers.”

Werner continued, “ZSuite’s solutions are easy to use and allow automation in an area our customers needed. It has strengthened the bank’s relationship with our landlord customers, and in turn, the benefits have enhanced relationships between those customers and their tenants. ZSuite provides an excellent value-add service that meets our niche market of multi-family property owners and complements the deposit side of our loan portfolio.”

ZSuite Technologies was founded by bringing both bankers and experienced technology executives together to develop solutions that drive business results and help financial institutions compete in an ever-changing landscape. Exclusively available to banks and credit unions, the company’s products enable institutions to attract new commercial clients while expanding existing relationships and increasing low-cost, core deposits.

“At ZSuite, we work hard to help financial institutions reach uncommon success with tailor-made technology products built for specific industry verticals in need of a solution,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite. “We are excited to power The Village Bank with our solutions that strengthen customer loyalty and provide coveted answers to real issues.”

About ZSuite Technologies

ZSuite Technologies is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent, ZDeposit and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around multi-use escrow and subaccounting processes.

To learn more about ZSuite Technologies and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.