Valuation Analysis Platform interVal Secures Investment From Fresh Founders

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--interVal, a software company that helps business owners and their advisors leverage real-time valuation analysis to drive better decision making, today announced the closing of a new investment round.

The investment is led by Fresh Founders, a mastermind and collective of founders that invest in high-growth technology companies. The transaction includes contributions from Kyle Braatz, CEO, Fullscript, Solon Angel, Founder, MindBridge Analytics and several other entrepreneurs that operate inside of Fresh Founders. The investment will support interVal’s mission to expand across North America, providing the technology financial institutions and accounting firms need to help their business-owner customers identify, monitor and leverage valuation data.

“The financial and advisory services market is changing at an incredible pace and business owners are starting to awaken to the fact that they deserve more," said Kyle Braatz, Fresh Founders Partner and CEO of Fullscript. “Our experience in B2B2C software made this a logical fit and we believe we can help interVal as it continues to expand its customer base and helps its institutional partners deliver more value to their business owners through data automation and insights.”

The latest investment from Fresh Founders follows a seed capital raise in April 2021, followed by a significant period of growth over the last 12 months.

“We are thrilled to have Fresh Founders join us on our mission to ensure business owners and their advisory partners have constant awareness of the overall health of a business,” said Trevor Greenway, Founder and CEO, interVal. “With the added investment, we are set to continue our expansion across the United States and into a range of specialized verticals. We are excited to deploy the newly invested capital to meet the growing demand for our technology and meet the needs of our clients and the business owners they serve.”

To learn more about how interVal creates a better way for financial and advisory-focused institutions to help their business owners leverage real-time valuation data to make better, more informed financial decisions, visit www.inter-val.ai.