Deepcell Expands Commercial Team With Life Science Industry Marketing Leader Giovanna Prout as VP of Marketing

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepcell, a life science company pioneering AI-powered cell classification and isolation for cell biology and translational research, today announced that it has expanded its commercial team with the appointment of Giovanna Prout as the new VP of Marketing. In her new role, Giovanna is responsible for brand building, demand generation, sales enablement and marketing operations in support of the commercialization of Deepcell’s innovative AI-powered platform.

Giovanna brings over 15 years of experience in commercial and product marketing to the role. Prior to joining Deepcell, she was responsible for Strategic Marketing of the Single Cell Gene Expression portfolio at 10x Genomics and built their Market Development organization. More recently she expanded her role there as the VP of Commercial Marketing. Previously, she worked in various roles at Illumina for 12 years, spanning across application product marketing, product management, client services and program management in development and operations. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Bioengineering and an MBA from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

“Giovanna Prout is a proven marketing leader who brings a strategic mindset, go-to-market acumen and well-rounded capabilities to contribute significantly to our commercial team’s efforts as we prepare for the commercialization of Deepcell’s platform,” said Marc Montserrat, Chief Business Officer at Deepcell. “I am thrilled to have a marketing strategist of Giovanna’s caliber and experience join our team. Giovanna will build a comprehensive, multifaceted marketing function that will connect basic and translational researchers and pharmaceutical decision-makers to the Deepcell brand in profoundly meaningful ways.”

Giovanna Prout, VP of Marketing at Deepcell, said, “I am delighted to join Deepcell at this pivotal time of building the commercial organization and excited to grow the team and drive the marketing strategy of the company. Having a passion for the life sciences industry, it is inspiring for me to be part of a new wave of innovative tools to help customers expand their understanding of cell biology in ways they have never been able to do before.”

About Deepcell

Deepcell is advancing the understanding of cell biology by combining advances in AI and high throughput, quantitative cell classification and capture of single cells to deliver novel insights through an unprecedented view of cell biology. Founded in 2017, the company has created unique, microfluidics-based technology that uses continuously learning AI to classify cells based on detailed visual features without labeling and sort them without inherent bias. The Deepcell platform maintains cell viability for downstream single-cell molecular analysis and can be used to isolate virtually any type of cells, even those occurring at frequencies as low as one in a billion. Deepcell is privately held and based in Menlo Park, CA. For more information, please visit www.deepcell.com.