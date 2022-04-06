The AZEK Company Announces Large-Scale Construction & Demolition (C&D) Recycling Alliance With Largest Regional C&D Recycler in Pacific Northwest

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced a PVC recycling alliance with DTG Recycle, the largest recycler of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the Pacific Northwest. The alliance expands AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling program to now include the collection of PVC-based C&D debris.

As part of the alliance, PVC scrap and debris collected by DTG Recycle will be processed by Return Polymers, AZEK’s vertically integrated recycler, and then incorporated into one of AZEK’s many sustainable outdoor living product lines made with recycled PVC material, including TimberTech AZEK® decking and AZEK and Versatex Trim.

“We are excited about what this C&D recycling alliance with DTG Recycle represents – a new recovery channel for PVC waste and scrap that might be otherwise destined for landfills,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “AZEK’s goal is to recycle one billion pounds of waste and scrap annually by the end of 2026. To achieve this ambition, and, ultimately, to advance and sustain a circular economy, it is imperative to find new solutions and new partners whose leadership, capabilities and sustainability goals match our own. We have found that and more in DTG Recycle.”

DTG Recycle will utilize its extensive collection and processing network to help AZEK and Return Polymers expand its FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling program beyond post-industrial producers. Items such as PVC siding, windows, fencing, and pipe that enter the C&D channel are typically destined for the landfill and are amongst one of the recycling industry's most significant challenges.

“PVC has always challenged the C&D recycling community,” says Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle. “This is a big win for the construction industry and communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, as this alliance both creates an open-loop recycling solution for otherwise landfill bound debris and helps further protect the local and regional environments for everyone to enjoy. We are honored that AZEK and Return Polymers chose us as their partner to offer this new sustainable end market to our region.”

“While the industrial PVC recycling market is more established, the larger C&D market remains largely untouched. It will require the special skills, expertise, and unique technologies developed by Return Polymers to lead the market into these uncharted waters. This, combined with the leadership and reputation of DTG Recycle, sets us on a path to scale more rapidly and expand our C&D PVC recycling program to other regions in the United States,” said David Foell, Founder of Return Polymers, a wholly owned subsidiary of AZEK.

For more information on AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling program, please visit azekco.com/about-us/full-circle-recycling-program/.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

About DTG Recycle

DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry's best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at dtgrecycle.com.

About Return Polymers

For 30 years, Return Polymers has been a leader in the development, implementation, and delivery of recycled PVC compound solutions. Acquired by The AZEK Company in 2020, Return Polymers serves clients in every PVC market segment and is proud to have unparalleled records in safety, product consistency, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability. Return Polymers is a leader in the recycling industry and was named 2019 Vinyl Recycler of the Year by the Vinyl Sustainability Council. To learn more, please visit returnpolymers.com/.

