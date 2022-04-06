Altamira Technologies Awarded JWAC CAPCON Data Services Task Order

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altamira Technologies Corporation, a world class engineering and analytics technology company, today announced the win of the Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC) Capabilities Contract (CAPCON) Data Services Task Order.

Altamira is honored to provide data services support to the JWAC and their mission to provide Combatant Commands, Joint Staff, and other customers with effects-based analysis and precision targeting options for selected networks and nodes in order to carry out the national security and military strategies of the United States, during peace, crisis, and war. “We are honored with this new partnership with JWAC. This work is critical to our customer and the warfighter,” said Blaine J. Worthington, COO for Altamira.

The Data Services Task Order creates a sustainable data supply chain backend for JWAC’s data science program, aids in the identification of new sources of data, develops methodologies to work with structured and unstructured data, and informs its respective computer environments.

About Altamira

Altamira advances National Security missions with intelligence solutions that are informed by mission experts and delivered by elite technical talent. Altamira has served Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) customers with deep support to space-based, cyber, and intelligence tradecraft mission sets for over two decades.