QMetry Becomes Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner and Is Now a Cloud Security Participant

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QMetry, a leading digital quality platform company for Agile and DevOps teams, has become an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace partner. This is an immensely proud moment for QMetry to be one of the top Atlassian Marketplace partners and the Company is excited to have earned this prestigious status. This status is clear validation of QMetry by the satisfied customers, and trusted partners denoting wider acceptance of the QMetry Test Management for Jira (QTM4J) among the Atlassian Jira users. QMetry has also received the Cloud Security Participant badge. QMetry takes its app security seriously and the Cloud Security Participant badge by Atlassian is just a testament to it.

“QMetry is committed to providing an intuitive, scalable, and secured Test Case Management app for Jira users with enterprise class features and competitive pricing. The cloud security program participation is our commitment to continuously evolve the app for secured and compliant enterprises,” said Makarand Teje, CEO, QMetry.

QMetry is growing rapidly. With 1600+ customers globally, 25+ Fortune 500 companies as customers, and a strong innovation-oriented team, QMetry is one of the leaders in the software testing domain.

About QMetry:

QMetry is the #1 AI-enabled digital quality platform delivering continuous testing and empowering enterprises to build, manage, and deploy quality software faster with confidence. We are trusted by 1000+ global customers, including 25+ Fortune 500 companies across major industry verticals like Hitech, BFSI, healthcare, retail, media, etc.

QMetry is backed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking division and Everstone group.