Growing Globally in 2022: TuneIn Strengthens European Content Offerings via Distribution Deals with Market Leading Dutch and French Broadcasters Talpa Network/OMS, Audiohuis Amsterdam and AirZen

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, today announced partnership deals with Dutch broadcasters Talpa Network/OMS and Audiohuis Amsterdam and French broadcaster AirZen to bring best-in-class local music and live news coverage to the platform. These deals exemplify TuneIn’s ongoing global growth initiatives, enabling the company to leverage and expand on its robust content inventory available to listeners in continental Europe.

According to a recent study, every week radio reaches 84% of European citizens, making it an impactful and crucial media source for listeners to stay connected in the post-Covid landscape of 2022. As of today, a new generation of European digital audio listeners will now be able to stream their preferred content on-demand via TuneIn.

“TuneIn is the world’s largest platform for live audio and we are committed to partnering with the top broadcasters in all the markets we serve. As a part of our new broadcasting partnerships with Talpa Network/OMS, Audiohuis Amsterdam and AirZen we’ll continue to make true on that commitment and provide listeners access to the very best live local content,” said Richard Stern, CEO, TuneIn. “Timely access to local news and information is more important then ever before. Our listeners want to know what's happening now, not what happened a week ago, or a month ago. Through these deals, we’ll be able to deliver on this promise to our European listeners better than ever before.”

Additionally, as of 2020, revenue from European digital radio rose over 20% to 3.84B USD, helping pave the way for TuneIn’s potential on the advertising side in the European market at-large. With TuneIn’s digital model, advertisers will be able to reach targets in ways they were not able to before through the integration of TuneIn’s expansive stack of connected device partnerships. TuneIn’s connected in-home and in-car partners include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos, Bose and Tesla’s in-dash experience.

“We are a Dutch media company and as such have an unrivaled understanding of our digital audio market. We know who our listeners are and what they care about. And we are happy to engage with advertisers in order to provide listeners tuning in to stations via TuneIn with up-to-date and relevant content. Working with TuneIn, we will do all we can to continue optimizing the listening experience," said Xander Czaikowski, Director Digital Distribution, Talpa Network.

“Yearly digital audio consumption is rapidly growing. TuneIn is one of the most used ways of distributing our digital radio channels such as Sublime. The fact that Talpa Network/OMS has also teamed up with TuneIn, which is our sales agency, will help us monetize and provide listeners a better way of consuming our brands and to bring the messages of our advertisers to our listeners," said Tom Klerkx, Managing Director, Audiohuis Amsterdam.

“Our world is changing, we need to rethink our lives, to adapt them to the climatic, political and economical challenges...We need strength, and therefore media that brings us hope. AirZen, the first positive French-language radio station, is this media! AirZen has 320 podcasts per week, focusing on what is going well. We are delighted to have joined TuneIn last December. Our audience is growing now that we are on all connected speakers. Thank you very much to TuneIn,” said Anne-Marie de Couvreur, CEO, AirZen.

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries. Go to https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

To learn more about Talpa Network/OMS visit: https://talpanetwork.com, to learn more about Audiohuis Amsterdam visit: http://Audiohuis.com and to learn more about AirZen visit: https://www.airzen.fr/.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.