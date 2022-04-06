YuJa to Provide Cambridge University with Media Management and Streaming Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Cambridge has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve as its in-house media management and streaming solution for its more than 20,000 students and 11,000 staff.

The 800-year-old UK-based institution was seeking to replace its current streaming media service used to support various aspects of the University’s mission, including research, outreach, public engagement, collaborative partnerships as well as internal communications. The platform commands a global audience and has delivered in excess of 1,000,000 streams of individual media items over the last year.

“Providing these types of tools will promote engagement, helping maintain a thriving intellectual environment that lives up to the University’s high standards,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

The University of Cambridge is among a growing number of institutions in the United Kingdom that have agreements with YuJa to provide media solutions, including Canterbury Christ Church University, Cambridge Judge School of Business, which is part of the University of Cambridge, London School of Economics, University of Reading, and others.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE

The University of Cambridge is one of the leading academic centers in the world and also one of the oldest. A self-governed community of scholars, Cambridge’s reputation for research and outstanding academic achievement is known worldwide.

The University is a confederation of 31 Colleges and over 150 Departments, Faculties, Schools and other institutions, and is home to more than 20,000 students from all walks of life and all corners of the world, and over 11,000 staff. The mission of the University is to contribute to society through the pursuit of education, learning, and research at the highest international levels of excellence.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.