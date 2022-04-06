National Hockey League Team Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena Use UKG Pro to Achieve Business Goals, Support DE&I Strategy

LOWELL, Mass.& WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that the Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League’s 32nd franchise, and Climate Pledge Arena, the team’s home, is using UKG Pro to more effectively manage its people and streamline reporting.

The Kraken organization includes the professional hockey team and the publicly accessible Kraken Community Iceplex. Climate Pledge Arena is the home of the Kraken, the WNBA Seattle Storm, and concerts and live entertainment. As a new franchise, the Kraken moved from manual processes to Pro as part of its growth. The organization selected Pro because of its ability to handle the complicated payroll and multi-state tax issues faced by professional sports teams and arenas. After going live on the solution, the Kraken realized powerful business benefits from easy access to employee data and Pro’s reporting functionality.

“The most significant improvement with Pro so far is quick access to data that can help our business, and improve the work experience for our employees,” said April West, VP of HR at the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. “As we grow our full-time workforce, we are very focused on DE&I (diversity, equity, and inclusion) efforts. The automation of our diligence around DE&I has saved me a substantial amount of time, and I know the information is 100% accurate.”

West noted that reporting on employee data is also improving the company’s management of part-time employees. As a professional arena, Climate Pledge Arena employs over 1,000 part-time employees in guest services, security, ticketing, hospitality, and operations. UKG allows HR to effectively recruit, hire, onboard, and manage a dynamic pool of employees.

“Our part-time staff work at two locations and are paid by three different companies. Responding to employee requests for pay and HR information before Pro was a significant drain on resources for everyone,” said West. “Now, with Pro, all employees have direct access to their HR data so they can update their direct deposit, view pay stubs, and download their W-2s. Our staff has found the technology to be easy to navigate and all of us can focus on the work at hand.”

“Pro delivers operational visibility that can drive a company’s workplace culture and goals,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “We are pleased to see how the Kraken is transforming HR with Pro and improving the employee experience with the use of the solution’s people analytics.”

