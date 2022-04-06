Bandai Namco Partners With the Angels as It Officially Calls Southern California Home

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bandai Namco Group today announced that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Los Angeles Angels, bringing one of the most respected entertainment companies in the world together with an iconic MLB club who has been a mainstay for baseball fans in Southern California for more than 60 years. The relationship between the Angels and Bandai Namco is a natural one, as the company with beloved brands in video games, toys, and collectibles such as PAC-MAN®, GUNDAM®, TAMAGOTCHI®, GALAGA®, and TEKKEN®, as well as the recent blockbuster title ELDEN RING™, has recently established its US headquarters in Irvine, California.

Just in time for the exciting start of the 2022 MLB season, fans who attend Angels home games will see Bandai Namco corporate and product branding, including the company’s all-new logo, on fixed and rotating signage behind home plate, first and third-baseline signage, and 360-degree LED stadium signage. Bandai Namco Group will also be featured in Angels media including Angel Magazine, social media support, and live game broadcasts on AM830 KLAA, the official radio station of the Angels.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Bandai Namco to the Angels Partnership Family,” said Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl. “ With Bandai Namco moving their US headquarters to Orange County, and our shared objective of entertaining millions while supporting our local community, this is a natural fit between our brands that I know our fans will enjoy.”

“ We are proud to partner with the Los Angeles Angels and support California’s first MLB club as we bring our own teams together under one roof at Bandai Namco’s new US headquarters in Orange County,” said Nobuhiko Momoi, President & CEO, Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc. “ It’s thrilling to think that the Bandai Namco brand and signature icons such as Pac-Man, which has been delighting our fans for more than 40 years, will now help bring even more excitement to baseball fans as they sit in beautiful Angel Stadium. We invite members of the Orange County community to learn more about Bandai Namco, a company who has created and published some of the world’s most recognized and adored entertainment products.”

In addition to supporting the local MLB club, Bandai Namco wants to introduce its own teams and meet the community in Irvine and Orange County. The company is organizing “Welcome to the PAC!”, an event billed as an introduction to the local community taking place May 1st at the Irvine Spectrum Center. “Welcome to the PAC!” is open to the public, inviting everyone to come participate in a day of fun family-friendly activities that include a main stage with entertainment and musical performances, tents featuring video game demos, goodies, and giveaways. For event details about “Welcome to the PAC!” please follow us on Twitter and make sure to look for an update on April 20 at https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About Bandai Namco Group and Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc.

On January 2, 2006, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. of Tokyo, Japan formed U.S. holding company, Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc. (BNHU). The move was pursuant to an announcement made in September 2005 that NAMCO, a video game developer and publisher, and Bandai, a manufacturer of character merchandise such as toys, children’s entertainment and trading cards, will establish a joint holding company to compete more effectively in the fast-changing global industry and to generate new synergies across the various group divisions and regions.

The various business divisions under BNHU include Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. (toys & hobby), Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. (digital entertainment, video games software, mobile games), Bandai Namco Amusement America Inc. (arcade game machines, household licensed products), BANDAI CORPORACION MEXICO, S.A. de C.V. (toys and collectibles), and Bandai Namco Entertainment Brazil Ltd. (games). Other companies within the region include D3Go! (mobile games), and BANDAI LOGIPAL AMERICA, INC. (logistics and transportation).

Combining their respective strengths, the goal is to create new forms of entertainment in character merchandising, technologies and entertainment locations that offer unparalleled Dreams, Fun and Inspiration to consumers.