Boeing and AWS Join Forces to Transform Aerospace Design and Manufacturing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Boeing (NYSE: BA) today announced an expanded relationship that extends the aerospace leader’s existing cloud operations and streamlines Boeing’s approach to cloud computing. Boeing will migrate applications out of on-premises data centers to AWS and create a technology foundation that will strengthen engineering and manufacturing processes. AWS will power new and existing Boeing digital applications to unlock valuable insights to drive product innovation, more efficient operations, and improved customer support. Beyond the cloud relationship, Amazon Air has grown its fleet to more than 110 Boeing aircraft to facilitate the movement of goods to Amazon customers worldwide.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant investment in Boeing’s digital future. Our work with AWS will help us advance Boeing’s people, products, and services by enabling everyone with the latest tools, technology and expertise,” said Susan Doniz, Boeing Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Data Analytics. “Our cloud strategy removes infrastructure restraints, allowing for more ownership within teams, simplifies our processes, creates easier and more secure access to information, and empowers our people to perform their best.”

Boeing is a leading global manufacturer of airplanes and space systems, with aerospace engineering at the heart of its operations for more than 100 years. This collaboration with AWS expands the company’s current cloud operations and allows Boeing to take advantage of AWS’s scalable, power-efficient, and high-performing infrastructure, as well as its industry-leading cloud services, including high performance computing (HPC).

“Boeing and AWS share a builder culture and are committed to using advanced technologies to take on the most ambitious engineering feats like developing new sustainable energy sources and interplanetary human travel. Together, we will deliver more powerful, sustainable, and efficient aerospace design, engineering, and management solutions that will help Boeing customers today and in future aerospace travel,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “AWS’s proven cloud infrastructure and deep portfolio of services allow Boeing to create new solutions for its global customers and suppliers that will increase innovation and adaptability to enhance the movement of people and goods around the world, including Amazon’s own deliveries for our customers through Amazon Air.”

