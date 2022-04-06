Wolters Kluwer and Lightico Announce Collaboration as Demand for Digital Completion Cloud Skyrockets

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Lightico are collaborating to leverage the capabilities of Wolters Kluwer’s eOriginal product suite of digital lending tools, including its eVaulting technology, to enhance Lightico customer transactions. The alliance strengthens Lightico’s next-generation digital completion platform, which supports millions of insurance, automotive, telecom and financial interactions.

With native integration between the platforms complete, customers using Lightico’s Digital Completion Cloud for end-to-end customer interactions now have access to industry-leading eVaulting capabilities, critical for ensuring that digital loans are compliant for all parties involved in the initial transaction—and trusted by the secondary market ecosystem for whole loan sale, collateralization and securitization.

“As digital interactions across the financial services industry grows, complete solutions are more important than ever to ensure a smooth, easy journey for consumers and a compliant and flexible platform for businesses,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “We’re excited to partner with Lightico, bringing our proprietary technology that enables Digital Originals® into its system and providing best-in-class eVaulting inside a fast and efficient digital process. These capabilities ultimately help them better serve their lending customers.”

The integration allows users of Lightico’s Digital Completion Cloud to easily and seamlessly manage authoritative copies of digital assets such as eContracts stored in eOriginal’s eVault offering. The Digital Completion Cloud enables B2C companies to complete processes such as auto loan originations and servicing, insurance claims and opening of new financial accounts in a quick and seamless fashion. The no-code, mobile-first platform unifies eSignature, document collection, identification and verification, payment and more to enable B2C interactions to be completed in a highly convenient and efficient multi-purpose channel.

“To successfully digitize your processes, speed and efficiency are just as important as the ability to store documents in a fully compliant fashion, which is why this partnership with Wolters Kluwer eOriginal is key to further bolstering Lightico’s offering for its clients,” said Zviki Ben Ishay, CEO and co-founder of Lightico. “Furthermore, this partnership fills a critical need for many financial institutions on secondary financial market transactions.”

Lightico’s Digital Completion Cloud is used by leaders in banking, lending, insurance and telco including Capital One, BT, Metlife and more.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About Lightico

Lightico is an award-winning SaaS platform that empowers businesses to accelerate their customer journeys through automated workflows. With the Lightico Digital Completion Cloud™, companies leverage no-code workflows to easily collect customer eSignatures, documents, and payments, and authenticate ID in real time — straight from the customer’s smartphone. By unifying the previously siloed steps of customer-facing processes, businesses enjoy faster and shorter sales and servicing cycles, boost NPS, and significantly improve their completion rates. Hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries such as finance, insurance, and telecommunications, rely on Lightico to make their customer journeys more efficient and streamlined.