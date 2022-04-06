Dialpad Partners with CX Effect to Improve Customer Experience for Remote Workforces

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its new partnership with technology outfitter CX Effect for reseller services to global markets. The partnership will bring Dialpad’s full suite of cloud-native communications services to CX Effect's portfolio of trusted partners. CX Effect is a technology outfitter focused solely on customer experience and takes a different approach to the partner community by curating a unique set of CX suppliers. As demand grows for remote work tools, CX Effect will offer Dialpad solutions that enable contact center agents to work from any device and any location.

“We want to partner with the most disruptive technology providers in the CX space. Unlike others who recruit thousands of partners, CX Effect concentrates only on the top 50 partners in the U.S.," said CX Effect founder and CEO, Andrew Pryfogle. "As one of the fastest-growing cloud-native solutions, Dialpad is the perfect provider to help organizations meet rising consumer expectations for CX. Businesses taking advantage of Dialpad's AI-powered platform will find new ways to use communications to drive their success.”

Dialpad AI Contact Center is intelligent customer service designed to fit the demands of modern customer support teams, routing inbound callers and digital inquiries to the right agents and using AI to help resolve customer issues more quickly. Dialpad cloud contact center solutions promote better agent performance and higher customer satisfaction through real-time AI and natural language processing capabilities combined with an intuitive user interface and easy-to-use admin functions. Intelligent, agile and ready out-of-the-box, AI Contact Center from Dialpad offers the flexibility of the cloud to help modern organizations adapt with an evolving landscape of work.

“We are excited to partner with CX Effect and expand our offerings to more businesses looking to improve customer experience,” said Mike Kane, Dialpad SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales. "Dialpad’s channel business is booming and the addition of CX Effect as a new technology broker will increase mindshare within the partner community and make for a powerhouse combination. CX Effect's focus perfectly aligns with Dialpad at a time when we're capitalizing on several investments made into our platform last year. "

Dialpad is the only provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) capabilities delivered from an enterprise cloud platform as a truly unified (TrueCaaS™) solution and communications experience. With a TrueCaaS solution delivered through a single pane of glass, and customer engagement all on one cohesive platform with AI at its core, Dialpad helps companies simplify business communications and collaboration. Simple to deploy and available on any device, Dialpad improves communication between employees, customers, and business partners working from anywhere. Together, CX Effect and Dialpad will maximize customer experience services and tools, fostering higher employee performance and overall customer satisfaction.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

About CX Effect

CX Effect is a technology outfitter focused exclusively on customer experience. Founded in 2020, CX Effect helps organizations map solutions and gear up for digital transformation. The company guides leaders through every step of implementation so they can realize greater impact and a faster return on investment.