Kerecis Medical Fish Skin to Be Available for Healogics Wound Care Centers®

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection, announced today that the company‘s products have been added to the Healogics iSupply program. This makes Kerecis medical-fish-skin products available to Healogics Wound Care Centers®, expanding the options to treat chronic, non-healing wounds. The announcement was made at the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting. Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids for tissue regeneration and protection globally. Healogics is the leading provider of world-class wound care services in the United States.

The Kerecis fish skin products are rich in fatty acids and, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruit the body’s own cells and ultimately are converted into living tissue. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is gently processed and retains its similarity to human skin, making it an ideal substitute for human skin. Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitive products.

“Healogics is known for its quality care, its specially trained physicians and its advanced treatments,” said Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis. “We expect that the combination of our clinically proven products and the expertise of Healogics trained clinical teams will help patients suffering from chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, including pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers and trauma wounds.”

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids that protect and regenerate human wounds and heal damaged tissue. Because there is no risk of a viral-disease transfer from Atlantic cod to humans, the fish skin needs only mild processing for medical use and maintains its natural structure and elements, including Omega3 fatty acids.

A progressive and innovative company, Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle.