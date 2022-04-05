Tentative Contract Agreement Reached Between UFCW Unions in Northern Calif. and the Bay Area and Safeway/Vons

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFCW 8-Golden State, in coordinated bargaining with UFCW Locals 5 and 648, is pleased to report we have reached a tentative contract agreement covering Safeway and Vons locations in Northern California and the Bay Area.

“This agreement features meaningful wage increases which recognize the dedication and commitment our members showed as they kept their stores operational and provided service to their community throughout the pandemic,” UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall said.

Also included in the new agreement are medical benefit improvements with no premiums for member coverage, adjustments to improve wage progressions, and the creation of an additional Lifetime Income Security Accrual Account (LISA) retirement plan for current and future members.

The 16,000 affected Union members from all three locals will have an opportunity to review the details of the agreement before ratification. UFCW 8-Golden State members will receive mail ballots and ratification details explaining the tentative agreement in the coming weeks.

The Unions and the company have agreed not to release the complete details of the tentative agreement until members have had the opportunity to review and ratify it.

“Following our success at Save Mart, we again bargained the largest combined wage increases ever seen in a tentative agreement with Safeway and Vons in Northern California. The solidarity of all UFCW Locals in Northern and Central California and the steadfast support of the members helped make this contract possible,” said President Loveall.

Bargaining is set to resume with Raley’s again this week.

Working together, we will continue to prove Solidarity Works!