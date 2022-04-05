It’s a Home Run! Reliant and Houston Astros Team Up to Power Baseball Fans Across Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliant is stepping up to the plate as the Official Energy Provider of the Houston Astros. The two organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that empowers baseball fans and supports the community.

“As a native Houstonian, it’s an honor for Reliant to be named the Official Energy Provider to our beloved hometown Astros,” said Elizabeth Killinger, President, Reliant. “We share a strong commitment to Houston and fans everywhere. I am excited about the enhancements we are making to power the game and look forward to what we’ll accomplish together.”

Reliant will power Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros, as well as the homes of Astros fans. Through the new Reliant Astros plan, customers will receive a $100 Astros gift card that can be used toward tickets, team gear, concessions and more and be invited to a unique Astros autograph session, all while receiving a great low electricity price for the length of their term.

Reliant is also joining the fold as a new Community Leader for the Astros. Developed by Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, the Community Leaders program seeks to provide the next generation of young athletes with the environment and resources they need to develop physically and mentally. Baseball and softball teach young players the importance of teamwork, perseverance and commitment, principles that will serve them not only on the field, but throughout their lives. Through the help of its generous corporate partners, the program now impacts thousands of children throughout the Greater Houston area.

Through the Community Leaders program, Reliant and The Astros Foundation are teaming up to power a positive community impact. During the “summer slide,” students – predominately younger and low-income – can lose up to two months of reading achievement while out of school for the summer, negatively impacting their education for years to come. To foster a love of reading and combat summer literacy loss, Reliant and The Astros Foundation are introducing the new Slide Into Summer Reading program that will encourage thousands of Houston-area children to become “Reliant Readers.” The program will feature a book club, reading rallies, free book distributions, and incentives for summer readers.

“Reliant is a positive force in the Houston area and across the state, and we’re honored to come together to power fun experiences for our community, our fans, the team and Minute Maid Park,” said Jeff Stewart, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships for the Houston Astros. “We are excited for this partnership and know this relationship will bring a fresh new energy to the upcoming season.”

New this season, Astros fans will now find 13 Reliant charging stations across Minute Maid Park. The stations allow fans to rent a FREE power pack from a self-service station to charge their devices while at the game, never missing a moment of the action. Fans enjoy free first-day rentals and can return the power pack at any charging station across the ballpark.

CSD Energy Advisors, based in Houston, provided consulting services that procured the electricity agreement between the Houston Astros and Reliant, an NRG company.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About The Astros Foundation

The Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros, seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition and honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. Our cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/foundation.