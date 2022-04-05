ESFI Launches National Electrical Safety Month Campaign Resources

Installing energy storage systems can help increase your energy efficiency by storing energy for use during peak hours or during a power outage. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May is National Electrical Safety Month, and the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is launching its annual effort to help reduce electrically-related fatalities, injuries, and property loss. To kick off the campaign, ESFI is releasing this year’s materials, which examine how emerging technology can provide energy resilience to homes and businesses.

Featured National Electrical Safety Month resources include:

“Technological advancements and emerging technology can be found everywhere, including smart technology in our homes and electric vehicles in our garages and on our roads,” said ESFI’s President Brett Brenner. “By adopting this technology and adapting to these changes, you can make your home and workplace safer and energy resilient.”

By utilizing solar panels, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, you can improve the energy efficiency and energy resilience of your home or business. These technologies also help to reduce your environmental impact, reduce carbon emissions, and provide domestically-produced energy. Installing solar panels paired with energy storage systems will automatically provide power to essential devices in your home or business during power outages or natural disasters. Solar water heaters and efficient water management systems can help reduce energy costs, and smart devices can monitor energy use and reduce energy waste. You can further cut energy use with energy-efficient lighting and energy star appliances. High-performance windows, doors, insulation, and air sealing provide better weatherization, ventilation, comfort, and energy efficiency.

Electrical safety awareness and education among consumers and communities will prevent electrical fires, injuries, and deaths. For ESFI’s complete collection of free-to-share National Electrical Safety Month resources and information about using them in your community, visit esfi.org.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home and in the workplace. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety.