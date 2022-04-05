Westinghouse Signs Strategic Partnerships with Slovenian Firms to Build AP1000® Reactors in Central and Eastern Europe

KRŠKO, Slovenia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company today signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with three companies in Slovenia. The MOUs will cover cooperation on the potential AP1000® plant projects across Central and Eastern Europe.

The memorandums will establish cooperation with the following companies:

Numip delivers engineering, construction and maintenance services for conventional power and processes across various industries.

delivers engineering, construction and maintenance services for conventional power and processes across various industries. Elmont provides ongoing support for the maintenance of electrical equipment.

provides ongoing support for the maintenance of electrical equipment. SIPRO inženiring brings project planning and management solutions, technology, and product development support, along with several other services.

"These partnerships will enable us to work hand-in-hand with leading local suppliers to deliver the highest international standards of quality, safety, and reliability in Slovenia and within Europe,” said Elias Gedeon, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Westinghouse Energy Systems.

Westinghouse Electric Company is a world leader in nuclear power and a provider of products and technologies for nuclear power plants. As the nuclear energy industry continues to evolve, Westinghouse remains focused on helping customers achieve carbon-emission goals while providing innovative technology solutions to meet changing energy needs.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.