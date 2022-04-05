NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuQuest Energy LLC secures three utility-scale solar development projects totaling 390 Megawatts in Louisiana and Mississippi.

NuQuest Energy, LLC announced today that it has secured sites for three utility-scale solar projects totaling 390 Megawatts in Louisiana and Mississippi. The company has rapidly progressed towards the goal of building a 1 Gigawatt portfolio and solidifying the position of a locally-based industry-leading renewables development company.

“After several months of advanced analytical analyses of the electrical grids in both Louisiana and Mississippi, we’re excited to have secured our foundational projects with large developmental capacity,” said Alex Guitart, NuQuest Co-Founder. We look forward to advancing these projects and to generate value for all parties in our local community.”

Mr. Guitart is joined by industry executives Denis Taylor, Co-Founder & Partner, Audubon Companies, LLC; Bob Rosamond, Co-Founder & Partner, Audubon Companies, LLC; and Kirk Barrell, Founder & President, Barrell Energy Inc. and Amelia Resources, LLC. Together, the four co-founders have accumulated more than 120 years of experience in the energy infrastructure sector. Building on each partner’s industry expertise, this collaboration aims to deliver innovative solutions that advance renewable infrastructure development.

“NuQuest Energy has quickly secured excellent sites for utility-scale solar in our two target states,” said Bob Rosamond. “These sites build a great foundation for our progressing plans of a one gigawatt portfolio.”

“Our technology-focused approach has enabled us to select and secure sites with high probabilities of reaching operational status” said Kirk Barrell, NuQuest Co-Founder. The company has built a proprietary site-selection system, TerraVolt™, which integrates electric grid analyses, GIS, and advanced analytics. "Our proprietary technological system leverages decades of mapping and analytics experience to pinpoint high-quality locations for renewables development,” Barrell added.

About NuQuest Energy, LLC

NuQuest Energy, LLC is a renewables development company pursuing an aggressive plan to assemble and construct a diverse portfolio of utility, industrial, and corporate projects across the United States with a current focus on Louisiana and Mississippi. The company leverages existing relationships and project development experience to build a robust, scalable renewables portfolio.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding renewable energy, development and operation activities, anticipated and potential developments and the economic potential of properties. Accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends on assumptions about events that change over time and is thus susceptible to periodic change based on actual experience and new developments. NuQuest Energy LLC cautions readers that it assumes no obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements in this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, does not intend to update or otherwise revise these statements more frequently than quarterly. Important factors that might cause future results to differ from these forward-looking statements include adverse conditions such as variations in the market prices of renewable energy, environmental laws and situations, solar and wind accessibility, the ability to satisfy future cash obligations and environmental costs, and other general development risks and hazards.