New York Rehabilitation Facility Expands Patient Monitoring Capabilities with Vios Monitoring System

EAST ISLIP, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To enhance around-the-clock monitoring of post-acute cardiopulmonary residents, New York’s Momentum at South Bay for Rehabilitation and Nursing partnered with Murata Vios, Inc. to deploy the Vios Monitoring System.

“With the Vios Monitoring System, we’re able to see subtle changes in a resident’s cardiopulmonary functioning in real time, similar to an acute care setting at a hospital,” said Joe Aplustille, administrator of Momentum. “The technology enables our clinical team to improve patient care by detecting early signs of clinical deterioration, and helps us reduce or eliminate potential subsequent adverse effects for the resident.”

Momentum uses the Vios platform’s Remote Monitoring Services to support its staff as they work to manage medical care and reduce rehospitalizations. A remote team of cardiac-trained technicians monitor residents’ vital signs 24/7, 365 days a year, and alerts the on-site care team in real time if there is a change in a resident’s condition.

“Complacency is frowned upon at Momentum. We strive to push the boundaries of clinical care and expertise through continuing education, advanced technology, and comprehensive specialty programs. The addition of the Vios continuous vital signs monitoring service speaks to our philosophy of always looking to improve our residents’ safety and outcomes,” said Momentum’s Joe Aplustille.

The Vios Monitoring System is designed to make continuous vital signs monitoring more accessible than traditional methods. It works on both existing IT networks and Wi-Fi, rather than requiring separate infrastructure, and allows patients to be wirelessly monitored throughout a facility.

“Being able to quickly understand and react to changes in a resident’s condition is an essential part of patient safety and care,” said Amit Patel, CEO of Murata Vios. “By pairing the Vios Monitoring System’s continuous vital signs monitoring with our Remote Monitoring Services, healthcare facilities have a comprehensive, cost-effective, and superior patient safety solution to advance the standard of care while eliminating the burden of monitoring oversight on their clinical staff. Residents and their families appreciate knowing that someone is vigilantly overseeing their well-being at all times.”

About Momentum at South Bay for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Momentum is the premier destination for cutting-edge rehabilitation and advanced nursing, matched with a luxury guest experience. Our commitment to personal service ensures our residents achieve their maximum potential in an ultra-comfortable, pampered setting. Expert therapists, the latest rehabilitation protocols and a state-of-the-art gym propel our patients back to health quickly. Momentum specializes in customized programs for diabetic management, joint-replacements, acute stroke, cardiac rehab, as well as a range of other services. We have a caring staff who develop strong bonds with patients and are invested in their recovery beyond a basic patient-staff relationship. Momentum at South Bay is located at 340 E. Main St., East Islip, New York. Visit rehabmomentum.com for more details.

About Murata Vios, Inc.

Murata Vios, Inc., a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., developed the Vios Monitoring System (VMS) to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs across the care continuum. Healthcare facilities can use the wireless, FDA-cleared vital signs monitoring solution on existing IT infrastructure and instantly deploy the VMS to meet the acuity needs of patients across various care settings. The VMS’ Remote Monitoring Services support healthcare teams with real-time patient event analysis and notifications, helping to maximize patient safety while minimizing the burden on stretched clinical staff. Visit www.viosmedical.com for more information.