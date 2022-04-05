Domain Timber Advisors to Lead Investment Management of Virginia Timberland Portfolio

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, today announced its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, LLC, assumed investment responsibilities for a 27,000-acre forestland portfolio in central and eastern Virginia. The portfolio is owned by one of Domain’s existing separate account clients.

Domain Timber will manage the portfolio under Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) standards to ensure forestry practices and wood production promotes long-term conservation of water quality, wildlife, and biodiversity. Management of the portfolio increases the firm’s investments in the Southeast, where it recently acquired more than 1,600 acres of west Georgia timberland. The acquisition brings the total acreage under Domain Timber’s management to more than 260,000.

“We are excited to partner with our client to help maximize the value of these beautiful, vast properties,” said Joe Sanderson, managing director and CEO of natural resources at Domain Timber Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisor. “This portfolio has significant opportunities for sustainable timber management and higher-and-better land use sales. In our opinion, as inflation and wood products prices continue rising, timber is an increasingly attractive investment opportunity for many in today’s challenging market.”

Domain Timber’s separately managed account offerings provide clients with the most flexibility and control of asset portfolios. For those trying to achieve additional portfolio diversification or lower risk exposure, separate account mandates can be established according to asset size, geography, and yield versus net return requirements, among other factors.

About Domain Capital Group

Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group’s investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, and credit and other financial services. As of September 30, 2021, Domain managed approximately $6.5 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. The assets are comprised of approximately $5.8 billion in real estate, debt, alternative, and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management (RAUM) and another $664 million in non-RAUM real properties. Please refer to each registered investment advisor’s most recent Form ADV for additional details. For further information about Domain Capital Group, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.