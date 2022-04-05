Corvias Foundation and National Military Family Association Award 25 Military Spouse Scholarships

Scholarship recipient, Holly F. of Peyton, Colorado, pictured with her family. Holly will utilize the funds to pay for course material to advance her lactation education. She joins 24 other military spouses who were each awarded one of NMFA’s 2021 Spouse Scholarships, a program supported by Corvias Foundation for the past seven years. (Photo: Business Wire)

EAST GREENWICH, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families, in cooperation with the National Military Family Association (NMFA), a nonprofit that serves military families, announced today that together they helped 25 military spouses get the licensing and certification their careers require in the last year. Corvias Foundation is thrilled to mark seven years of supporting military families through NMFA’s Spouse Scholarship Program.

“The demands of the military life can acutely impact a spouse’s ability to carry on stable and secure employment in a wide variety of professions,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “Frequent moves and spouse deployments can create significant challenges in maintaining one’s profession. We created this scholarship program to help address such issues and are grateful we can continue to support military spouses for the seventh year of this partnership.”

Nearly one third of employed military spouses work in professional fields that require state licensure or certifications, requiring them to secure new credentials when they relocate due to temporary orders or a permanent change of station. Corvias Foundation is proud to support military spouses working in these fields by supporting their licensure and certifications through NMFA’s Spouse Scholarship program, which was designed specifically to address this problem and help military spouses get back to work.

This year’s 25 recipients include spouses of military members representing the: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force. Among the 2021 scholarship recipients is Tiffany H., who shared how this support will help her overcome some of the career obstacles often encountered by military spouses.

“Though many steps have been taken to make career transitions smoother for military spouses, there are still many unexpected hurdles. Corvias Foundation and NMFA’s generosity for supporting professional development has helped me to become more marketable to our new community and minimize our family’s financial output towards career development.”

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Corvias Foundation,” said Besa Pinchotti, NMFA Executive Director and CEO. “With their support, these 25 military spouses can focus on their careers this year, without taking away from their families finances.”

Corvias Foundation and the National Military Family Association awarded $22,500 in scholarships to the 2021 military spouses. To date, more than $140,000 in funding through NMFA and Corvias Foundation’s partnership have been provided to more than 125 military spouses since the inception of the scholarship in 2015.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006 as “Our Family for Families First Foundation,” our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.

About The National Military Family Association

The National Military Family Association is the leading nonprofit dedicated to serving all military families. Since 1969, NMFA has worked to strengthen and protect millions of families through its advocacy and programs. They provide spouse scholarships, camps for military kids, and retreats for families reconnecting after deployment and for the families of the wounded, ill, or injured. NMFA serves the families of the currently serving, veteran, retired, wounded or fallen members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Commissioned Corps of the USPHS and NOAA. To get involved or to learn more, visit www.MilitaryFamily.org.