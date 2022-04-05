OneHSN Transitions the YMCA of Greater Vancouver to the Childcare Connect© Platform for Waitlist Efficiency and Better On-Line Experience for BC Families

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Human Service Network (OneHSN), a leading partner in the child care sector with services and technology solutions to enable access to high-quality child care, reduce administration costs and provide essential data for service expansion, announces that the YMCA of Greater Vancouver has joined Childcare Connect© for waitlist management efficiency across more than 80 of their child care program locations in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast.

Cathy Poole, Vice President, Children and Youth Services at the YMCA of Greater Vancouver said, “We chose the OneHSN centralized registration system to provide seamless access for families to find and apply for YMCA Child Care programs. We really wanted to streamline the experience for families through an online platform that was easy to navigate. Our families welcomed the new system and appreciated that they could apply for care online and manage details of their applications all in one place. OneHSN has also benefited our Administrative Teams as they find the process for managing our waitlists and offering families care, very efficient. It's been a win-win all around.”

“We worked with the YMCA team to migrate their nearly 12,000 families on existing program waitlists to the OneHSN platform and through our parent portal design, allowed those parents to confirm their need for child care and update their details while keeping their place in line for the programs of their choice,” said Kathryn O’Hagan-Todd, Chief Customer Officer at OneHSN. She added, “Overwhelmingly we heard from parents on how much they loved the new on-line experience and the opportunity to access their application details at any time 24/7.”

The OneHSN platform provides an improved user experience and greater program registration flexibility and reporting for administrators. More accurate and timely data enables a better understanding of program demand and allows the YMCA of Greater Vancouver to continue adjusting and expanding programs to even more BC families. Increasing access to high quality, affordable child care has many benefits and can help parents get back to a post-pandemic workforce, a priority of the BC government and the YMCA of Greater Vancouver.

Contact us for further information at info@onehsn.com, by calling 1-800-733-4762 or visit: www.onehsn.com.

About One Human Service Network

One Human Service Network is a services and technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and human service providers to address all determinants of health. OneHSN Childcare Connect© the world’s first platform that allows parents to find, research child care options in their community AND apply with one digital application. As a software-as-service (SaaS) platform, OneHSN enables non-technical users to enjoy digital tools that help them to promote their programs, accept applications, manage communications, and fill their vacancies to help support financial sustainability with less administration burden. For parents, it provides a trusted on-line location to find child care in their community with less effort and more success, support parental choice and easier access to additional services where needed to return to work or school. The platform generates important data about access to help administrators, policymakers, and funders to plan services and inform public investment. OneHSN’s platform and solutions can be deployed virtually and rapidly.