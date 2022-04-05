Microsoft Experts Select Orbus Software’s iServer365 as Preferred Enterprise Architecture Solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbus Software, a global software vendor and recognised leading provider of Enterprise Architecture (EA) software for digital transformation, has been selected by Microsoft experts as a preferred solution on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace and its AppSource store.

According to Microsoft, preferred solutions “are selected by a team of Microsoft experts and are published by Microsoft partners with deep, proven expertise and capabilities to address specific customer needs in a category, industry, or industry vertical.”

This announcement strengthens Orbus Software’s long standing partnership with Microsoft. The company has been a Microsoft Gold Partner for many years and has enhanced iServer365’s interoperability with the Microsoft 365 collaboration suite. The gold competencies acquired include DevOps, Application Development, Cloud Platform and Windows and Devices. iServer365’s preferred solution status also follows Orbus Software’s news in July that announced its greater integration with the Microsoft platform.

Orbus Software’s iServer365 solution addresses key digital transformation disciplines and enables key users - Enterprise Architects - to engage stakeholders from the C-Suite and across strategic and operational roles. This approach is a vital enabler of business-centric EA, supporting innovation, operational resilience, and business transformation goals while going far beyond the traditional methods of IT governance and planning.

Michael D'Onofrio, CEO at Orbus Software, commented: “Being recognised as Microsoft partner of choice demonstrates the strength of iServer365 and its ability to successfully help guide our customers achieve clarity, agility, resilience and simplicity as they embark on their digital transformation journeys. This endorsement not only reflects the dedication of our team in providing an excellent Enterprise Architecture offering, but our ongoing efforts to support the growing demand for business-centric solutions.”

Additionally, the company has announced its latest signatories to Microsoft’s Partner Pledge. Signing the Partner Pledge commits Orbus Software to focusing on five critical goals: digital skills, apprenticeships, diversity, responsible and ethical AI, and sustainability. This pledge further emphasises the company's commitment to sustainability and its goals for greener digital transformation.

Marjorie Martinez, Head of Global Partnerships at Orbus Software, commented: “The enterprise IT landscape has changed significantly in the last decade and it’s important to strengthen existing systems to ensure they are resilient. The ongoing partnership with Microsoft is testament to Orbus Software’s ability to support customers as they build systems that are flexible and can navigate the ongoing transformations that organisations are experiencing.”

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a global software vendor and a recognised leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation. Its products drive alignment between strategy and execution by leveraging familiar Microsoft tools to ensure rapid adoption and best-in-breed functionality.

Orbus Software’s market leading iServer Suite provides customers with a strategic decision-making platform addressing key digital transformation disciplines, including Enterprise Architecture (EA), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Business Process Analysis (BPA) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip enterprises and government organisations located across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technology innovation that further accelerates customer success. Example global customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, Motonovo, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

