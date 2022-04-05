Redwire Awarded Position for $950 Million IDIQ to Support U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force to compete for task orders alongside several other companies under an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to support its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). This program is the Air Force’s contribution to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Joint All Domain Command and Control Architecture (JADC2), which focuses on modernizing DOD decision-making processes for combat operations

The IDIQ has a $950,000,000 ceiling, which is shared across all awardees with no guaranteed task orders, for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capabilities across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC2. This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

“Redwire is pleased to be awarded a position on the ABMS IDIQ to support the Air Force’s objectives to modernize critical architecture to enable faster decision making,” said Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito. “Through our space cyber resiliency capabilities, we are uniquely qualified to deliver innovative digital engineering solutions for our government customers.”

Redwire is an industry leader in developing digital engineering capabilities, which significantly lower the costs, risks, and lead times associated with traditional spacecraft development. Alongside several active digital engineering programs supporting civil, commercial and national security space customers, Redwire announced last year a partnership with BigBear.ai to develop a space cyber range capability for the Space Cyber Resiliency through Evaluation and Security Testing (SpaceCREST) initiative. SpaceCREST demonstrates the use of simulation, emulation and hardware-in-the-loop to establish a realistic test environment in which to evaluate space-based cyber-physical systems.

About Redwire

