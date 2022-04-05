East Tennessee State University Partners with Apogee to Improve Residence Hall Wi-Fi and Enhance Student Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East Tennessee State University (ETSU) recently partnered with Apogee, a leading provider of managed technology services for higher education, to upgrade its residential Wi-Fi network and ensure high-speed, reliable internet connectivity in 10 residential halls and 12 apartment complexes on campus.

As a result, the more than 3,000 students who call the ETSU campus home can now seamlessly connect and use up to 10 devices for study, research, entertainment, and socialization. Now, websites load fast, videos play without buffering, and online classes stream without issues. With Apogee Residential Networks (ResNet), ETSU campus administrators also have a predictable funding model and 24/7/365 U.S.-based student support with the highest service level standards in the industry—an exceptional value for the investment.

“In today’s blended learning environment, fast and reliable connectivity is essential to student success,” said Scott Drossos, Apogee chief executive officer. “As the premier provider of managed technology services for higher education, Apogee aims to delight and optimize the campus experience for students, faculty, and staff. Apogee ResNet enables our clients to stay ahead of Gen Z technology requirements to deliver the bandwidth, personal area networking, mobile app, and support that students demand. We are proud to play an instrumental role in enhancing the residential life and online learning experience for thousands of students at ETSU.”

ETSU, a public university headquartered in Johnson City, Tenn., and long-time customer of Apogee Video Services, has a student enrollment that exceeds 13,000. Apogee completed the in-session implementation of ResNet in Fall 2021 in just 30 days.

“I had great apprehension going into this project—especially during the last couple of weeks in the semester; however, Apogee did an outstanding job in sticking with the schedule and delivering excellent customer service. Every student complaint that I received, which was far less than I had anticipated, was handled promptly and professionally. My staff was very complimentary of the work that Apogee performed,” said Bonnie L. Burchett, Ed. D., ETSU director of housing and residence life.

Dr. Karen King, ETSU chief information officer, added: “I have full confidence in my team at ETSU, and to successfully manage priorities, it made sense to find a partner for the residential network to ensure our students have the resources they need to thrive. The service levels that are in place now would have been impossible to match. With Apogee as our partner, we get monthly transparency though a comprehensive report that provides specifics on data usage, network reliability, support tickets, and other criteria. We can now rely on Apogee’s 24/7/365 support team, including a local field technician, for assistance with the students in residence halls, while we focus our time and energy on the academic buildings.”

About Apogee

Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve higher education, Apogee supports a community of more than one million students and administrators at over 350 colleges and universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive managed services portfolio includes managed campus networks, residential networks (ResNet), campus engagement, and HDTV and streaming video. Visit Apogee at apogee.us.

About East Tennessee State University

East Tennessee State University was founded in 1911 with a singular purpose to improve the quality of life for the people of central Appalachia and beyond. Today, the university offers more than 160 programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels and has more than 100,000 living graduates. The impact of our students, alumni, faculty, and staff can be seen around the world.