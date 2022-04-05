Expro Highlights Initiatives to Enhance Today and Transform Tomorrow in Inaugural ESG Report

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expro Group Holdings N.V. (“Expro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPRO) today announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides transparency on the Company’s performance and establishes Expro’s near- and long-term ESG priorities. The report can be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website.

“Promoting ESG is an integral part of our culture and mission and woven into all aspects of our business,” said Mike Jardon, Chief Executive Officer of Expro. “In 2021, we brought together Frank’s International and Expro to create a leading full-cycle energy services company and advance our shared desire for creating a more sustainable business and better future for our employees, customers and communities. Our 2021 ESG report outlines the significant steps we are taking toward this goal, including our goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We are focused on building on our policies for the energy transition while fostering a rich culture that celebrates diversity and emphasizes the health, safety and wellbeing of our global Expro team.”

“We recognize the role Expro can play in creating a more sustainable world,” said Karen David-Green, Chief Communications, Stakeholder & Sustainability Officer of Expro. “The policies and objectives in our ESG report are our guiding light to achieve our potential and help our customers and communities advance down the path toward a lower carbon future. Our people are at the heart of our success, and we want to empower them to innovate, execute, and grow to embody our core values and unlock the true power of the Expro platform for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Highlights of Expro’s 2021 ESG report include:

Commitment to Energy Transition and Net Zero Carbon Emissions: Expro recognizes the role the Company can play in supporting the energy transition. Expro is determined to create a more sustainable business with a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030, and a target of achieving Net Zero CO 2 e emissions by 2050.

Supporting Customers’ Carbon Reduction Objectives: Expro is leveraging its innovation engine and technology platform to develop the next generation of solutions that will support customers in creating a more sustainable future. The Company exceeded its target of allocating 40% of its research and development spending to solutions focused on reducing emissions in 2021. The Company intends to continue increasing its investments in this area, targeting 47% of its 2022 budget, and 50-70% of its 2023 budget to investments in solutions that will support customers’ carbon reduction objectives.

Expro’s People Engineer the Future: Expro has built a Quality, Heath, Safety, and Environmental (QHSE) program that supports its mission of delivering extraordinary performance that exceeds both industry standards and customer expectations. Over the last year, the Company has expanded its programs, including developing a new QHSE brand and function for its combined company and building on its Pandemic Business Continuity Guide to help foster a safe and healthy environment for employees as they continue to support customers. Expro is also determined to be a responsible global citizen and over the course of 2021, Expro teams around the world implemented local initiatives to create better tomorrows for their communities

Celebrating Diversity: Expro’s culture is built on a commitment to diversity and inclusion and 2022 the Company’s ESG Leadership Council announced the Social Working Group to guide its Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. Through this program, the ESG Leadership Council is actively working with Social working groups in each region to expand its action plan to create a more diverse and inclusive organization.

Responsible Governance Profile: Expro knows that transparency and integrity are central to operating an ethical and effective organization. The Company has established a Code of Conduct and Financial Code of Ethics to set out its principles, expectations, and guidelines for its team with the objective that all aspects of Expro’s business are operating to its high standards. The Company has implemented training programs to educate its team on its programs so that its employees are better positioned to support its core values.

About Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has more than 6,600 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with over 100 locations.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s environmental, social and governance goals, targets and initiatives, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, historical practice, or otherwise.