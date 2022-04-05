Orbweaver Announces Sponsorship of Women in Electronics Organization

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is proud to announce its second annual sponsorship of Women in Electronics (WE), an organization committed to advancing opportunities for women in the electronics industry. Orbweaver, a facilitator of real-time data connectivity and sales automation in the electronics industry, supports the role of women industry wide, particularly in manufacturing and software development.

“Through our sponsorship, we are thrilled to help facilitate the meaningful work being done at the industry-leading Women in Electronics,” says Tony Powell, CTO of Orbweaver LLC. “The impact this organization is making on women’s development is significant and we’re eager to join forces for another year of successful partnership.”

WE was built in 2017 with the goal of helping women work collaboratively to find inspiration, strength, and empowerment through a sense of community. The organization provides an annual leadership conference, industry events, discussion groups, and other resources to help further members’ career development. Their professional leadership growth program, life balance series, local chapter meetings, and Mentorship Program offer members opportunities for the networking and education needed to advance their careers.

“WE is fortunate to engage with incredibly qualified and motivated talent in a community that’s focused on maintaining industry relationships and growth,” says Jackie Mattox, CEO of Women in Electronics. “We are very grateful to have the generous support of our sponsor family, including Orbweaver, a company that’s paving the way for female leaders in the electronics industry and beyond.”

A number of Orbweaver’s employees, which include female industry experts performing a variety of important roles, are joining WE as members. Orbweaver is also participating in the WE mentorship program, and is leveraging WE content for employee training purposes. The company has committed to supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

“By expanding our involvement with Women in Electronics, we are leveraging their many quality offerings and further investing in an important movement—not just for our own employees, but for the electronics industry leaders of the future,” Powell says.

According to WE, studies show that adding women to all-male teams leads to greater financial success. Firms with that show a higher-than-average percentage of female board members outperform those with fewer than average by 36%. Furthermore, companies whose top management is at least half female see returns on equity that are 19% higher than average, according to WE data gathered from Cloverpop and Forbes.

Orbweaver’s sponsorship of WE supports talent retention through development, enhances women’s leadership programming, and illustrates the inherent value of diversity and inclusion programs. Orbweaver’s own employees look forward to furthering their careers through WE offerings throughout 2022.

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.