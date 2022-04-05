FINEOS Wins the Inclusion and Diversity Award from CIPD Ireland

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the leading core platform for life, accident and health insurance, headquartered in Ireland and employing over 1000 employees globally, was named winner of the Inclusion and Diversity Award at the CIPD Ireland HR Awards 2022. The annual CIPD Ireland HR Award is the most prestigious HR award in Ireland. The annual awards recognize innovation and excellence in the fields of human resources, learning and development, and people management. FINEOS achieved top honors in the Inclusion and Diversity category and was shortlisted for two others: Embedding a Culture of Workplace Well Being (large organization over 500 employees) as well as Flexible and Hybrid Working.

FINEOS achieved top honours for launching a formal diversity, equality/equity, and inclusion (DEI) program called Embrace in 2021. FINEOS purposely designed a global DEI program that goes beyond covering the various protective grounds for discrimination. While this protection is key for safeguarding DEI, FINEOS made a bolder step towards creating a holistic approach that reaches far beyond individual demographics.

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said, “We are delighted to receive this award which highlights the great work the whole team has achieved in embedding DEI into the core company culture at FINEOS. Our culture underpins everything we do in FINEOS, and our people are the foundation of our success. Embracing our differences and cultivating an inclusive, fair and diverse work environment is key to our strategy and supports us in achieving our company mission and vision.”

The foundation of the Embrace program provides a set of guiding principles and commitments to further embed diversity, equality/equity and inclusion into the FINEOS company culture. Other elements include a commitment to DEI throughout the employee lifecycle, the creation of an employee-led DEI committee, embedding DEI principles in the organization’s learning and development program, and an online DEI digital resource hub that is accessible to everyone.

Commenting on the program, Joanne McMullan, Chief People Officer said, “The FINEOS Embrace program goes far beyond a traditional system of support and creates a sense of belonging, embracing the power of diverse mindsets and ways of thinking, places an emphasis on communication practices that are clear and supportive, and puts a particular focus on creating ways of learning that further personal development. The focus on equity along with equality ensures not only a fair and level playing field for everyone, but also recognizes that everyone is unique, and one size does not fit all. We recognize and appreciate the diversity of our employees, which includes intentionally building an innovative work environment where all employees feel included and valued. And because of their differences, this brings a true sense of belonging at FINEOS where employees can be their true authentic self without any consequence on where we work together as one team. This is why we fully empower our people to drive our DEI initiatives”

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform is the only purpose-built, end-to-end SaaS insurance solution for the life, accident and health market. The FINEOS AdminSuite delivers industry leading capabilities across core administration including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as one suite. The machine learning enabled FINEOS Engage solution enables robust people first digital engagement pathways and the FINEOS Insight solution provides predictive analytics and reporting across the business.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

About CIPD Ireland HR Awards

As the most prestigious HR awards in Ireland, the CIPD Ireland HR Awards reflect the powerful impact and reach of the people profession.

Through a robust multi-tiered judging process, the recipients of the awards are noted among their peers and within the industry as having achieved the top tier of excellence within their field.

Each year the categories of the CIPD Ireland HR Awards are chosen to reflect the areas that reflect the impact and reach of the people profession within organizations, both core areas that are at the heart of what we do, as well as current trends affecting what it is that we do.