Purdys Brings Easter Excitement to Kids in the Hospital with Interactive Easter Egg Lookout

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beloved Canadian chocolatier, Purdys, has always been passionate about supporting Canadians and giving back to their community. This Easter, Purdys is crafting joyful memories for kids in the hospital by helping them experience the fun and wonder of finding Easter eggs even when they’re away from home.

Residents of North Vancouver may have noticed some new decorations popping up in the neighbourhood recently. Installing 12 two dimensional Easter eggs - some up to five feet tall - Purdys Chocolatier is bringing Easter magic to North Vancouver with an interactive Easter Egg Hunt for the children’s ward at Lions Gate Hospital.

Each child in the ward will receive an Easter gift box, which includes a pair of binoculars and instructions to help them identify the 12 different 2D eggs displayed around hospital grounds. Using the binoculars, the kids will try to spot all of the hidden eggs and for every Easter egg they find, they’ll receive a real Purdys chocolate egg. Once the hunt is over, each child will also receive Purdys Easter chocolates to celebrate a successful egg hunt.

“Kids who spend a lot of time in the hospital often miss out on childhood moments,” says Julia Cho, Purdys Content and Marketing Manager. “We wanted to bring the Easter egg hunt to them to give them an unforgettable Easter experience where they get to feel like a kid again.”

In addition to the Easter Egg Lookout, Purdys is donating $20,000 to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation to help support life-enhancing and life-saving care.

Purdys VP of Sales & Marketing, Kriston Dean, speaks on this initiative and the donation being made to the hospital, “We are thrilled to be able to support Lions Gate Hospital Foundation through Purple Partnerships, while simultaneously providing the kids in the hospital an incredible experience that we hope they remember for the rest of their lives.”

The 2D Eggs can currently be seen around Lions Gate Hospital grounds and will stay up until the end of Easter weekend.

The Purdys Easter chocolates provided to the children will feature Easter favourites including Mini Foiled Eggs and the Barnaby Bunny. Purdys’ entire Easter lineup includes classic bestsellers such as the Hoppy Easter Gift Tin, Easter Basket, Bunny Bag, Peanut Butter Eggs and Baby Bunny.

This Interactive Egg Lookout is part of Purple Partnerships’ ongoing commitment to communities such as the Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) community, women and youth facing vulnerabilities and women’s health causes. To learn more about Purdys and their philanthropic efforts through Purple Partnerships, visit the website at www.purdys.com/purple-partnerships.

