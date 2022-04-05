Blue Apron Partners with Aspiration to Meet its Carbon Neutrality Goal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announces that it has met its commitment to become carbon neutral by March 31, 2022, offsetting Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Blue Apron achieved its goal through the purchase of carbon offsets, based on an initial carbon footprint analysis conducted by Aspiration.* The carbon credits were purchased from Aspiration, and cover estimated upstream and downstream emissions that range from sourcing, packaging and transporting Blue Apron’s products.

Blue Apron is now working towards implementing systematic reductions designed to achieve a longer-term goal of net zero.

“Sustainability has always been part of our DNA and we believe it’s important to conduct our business in a way that mitigates our impact on the world around us,” said Linda Findley, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Achieving our carbon neutrality goal was one of our top priorities. While we are proud of this achievement, we know that there’s more work for us to do, along with others in the industry, to help ensure a better world for future generations.”

Becoming carbon neutral is part of Blue Apron’s Better Living Roadmap, the company’s plans to sustain, preserve and build on its sustainability commitments.

“We believe that delivering delicious meals to our customers around the country, while also playing a key role in promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone is critical to our vision of Better Living Through Better FoodTM,” added Findley. “Our Better Living Roadmap is guiding us as we continue to develop our plans to achieve our impact goals, while holding ourselves accountable along the way.”

The Better Living Roadmap is focused on three categories: People, Product and Progress.

People: Focus on the people behind Blue Apron - from employees, to partners throughout its value chain, to its community of customers. Plans include continuing to:

Provide a safe and prosperous place for all employees, including the ongoing development of career growth initiatives along with offering competitive wages

Support community programs, including ongoing partnerships with regional food banks and offering employees access to high-quality ingredients at little to no cost to them

Product: Build on value and sustainability efforts customers have come to expect from Blue Apron. Plans include:

Continued efforts to offer high-quality ingredients that are responsibly sourced and adhere to animal welfare standards

Ongoing efforts at reductions in waste, emissions and packaging

Progress: Work to help ensure transparency and accountability through governance and non-financial sustainability disclosures. Planned efforts include:

Continuing to evolve as a public company by striving to add more diversity at all levels of the company

Conducting an annual sustainability materiality assessment with a broad cross section of senior internal stakeholders to help identify key impact initiatives within the company

Publishing an annual update on sustainability commitments, including non financial disclosures in alignment with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), currently estimated to start in 2023

To learn more about Blue Apron’s commitment, visit cook.ba/carbon-neutral.

*Aspiration Sustainable Impact Services, LLC (“Aspiration”) is affiliated with the company’s largest shareholder

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects, including its environmental, sustainability and governance goals, that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," “forecasts,” "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the company’s ability, including the timing and extent, to achieve and set its environmental, sustainability and corporate governance goals and to adopt its planned corporate governance reforms, on its anticipated timeframe or at all; to successfully support the acceleration and execution of its growth strategy, cost-effectively attract new customers and retain existing customers, including its ability to sustain any increase in demand resulting from both its growth strategy and the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and its ability to continue to expand its direct-to-consumer product offerings, and to continue to execute operational efficiency practices; changes in consumer behaviors, tastes and preferences that could lead to changes in demand, including as a result of, among other things, long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior and the impact of inflation or other macroeconomic factors on consumer spending habits; the company’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and personnel in sufficient numbers, both generally and in light of ongoing nationwide labor shortages as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise; any material and adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s operations and results, whether as a result of challenges in employee recruiting and retention, any prolonged closures, or series of temporary closures, of one or both of its fulfillment centers, or supply chain or carrier interruptions or delays; the company’s expectations regarding its expenses and net revenue and its ability to grow adjusted EBITDA and to achieve or maintain profitability; the company’s expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, including potential shortages, interruptions and/or increased costs in the supply or delivery of ingredients, and parcel and freight carrier interruptions or delays and/or higher freight or fuel costs, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; the company’s ability to effectively compete; the company’s ability to maintain and grow the value of its brand and reputation; the company’s ability to maintain food safety and prevent food-borne illness incidents and its susceptibility to supplier-initiated recalls; the company’s ability, including the timing and extent, to sufficiently manage costs and to fund investments in its operations in amounts necessary to maintain compliance with financial and other covenants under its indebtedness while continuing to support the execution and acceleration of its growth strategy; the company’s ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business, or the impact that such compliance may have on its business; the company’s vulnerability to adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, and public health crises, including pandemics; the company’s ability to protect the security and integrity of its data and protect against data security risks and breaches; the company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; and other risks more fully described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in other filings that the company may make with the SEC in the future. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.