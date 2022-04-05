Incode Technologies Redefines Event Experiences With a Single, Portable ID That Unifies Fan Interactions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incode, the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, is redefining event experiences and how stadiums protect their patrons. The platform enhancements are designed for event venues and include privacy constructs, commemorative digital tickets in the form of a non-fungible token, and an architecture that requires no internet connection. Advisory services that share best practices from its worldwide deployments are available as part of its support for event venues across the globe.

This comes on the heels of Incode’s partnership with Orlegi Sports, owner of the Atlas FC, Santos Laguna and TM Football Club teams in Mexico and its deployment at Santos’ Stadium for a game with tens of thousands of fans. Incode’s technology will help increase security measures in stadiums in accordance with the new regulations put forth in part because of a recent brawl that broke out at a soccer match. In addition, it will greatly improve fans’ experiences across the entire stadium and reduce entry wait times.

“The use of AI to verify someone’s identity can completely revolutionize how people attend events,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode. “It’s now time to change the processes we’ve had in place for years - from paper tickets to long wait times - and give people safe, seamless and enjoyable experiences.”

With sporting events and stadiums now at full capacity again, the use of biometrics for events is crucial. Incode shares key takeaways for stadiums that are looking to improve event experiences:

Seamless entry with innovative technology is now. With biometrics, a user can use their identities as their ticket so they can easily enter the stadium without any friction. Controls are also available to restrict unauthorized access into the stadium and maintain the exclusivity of VIP zones. “The next few months are filled with various sporting activities – including the NBA Playoffs and the Stanley Cup – not to mention the various events, like concerts, that will take place at stadiums throughout the year,” says Amper. “Without technology enabling easier entry processes, we will continue to see long wait times and potentially rowdy guests.”

Strong privacy controls are essential. Stadiums should be aware that now more than ever fans will have privacy concerns. "There are a lot of misconceptions about how facial recognition technology is currently used," says Amper. "However, there is a true inclination among consumers to embrace this technology. To put trust into biometric authentication, the individual must be put first, which concludes building consent into the process. The more a consumer feels that they can trust the technology, the more open they will be to using it in additional capacities."

. Stadiums should be aware that now more than ever fans will have privacy concerns. “There are a lot of misconceptions about how facial recognition technology is currently used,” says Amper. “However, there is a true inclination among consumers to embrace this technology. To put trust into biometric authentication, the individual must be put first, which concludes building consent into the process. The more a consumer feels that they can trust the technology, the more open they will be to using it in additional capacities.” Increased security will reduce the risk of violence. In recent years, fans have been more disorderly than ever before, causing riots and violence, including circumstances that endanger players, along with other forms of disorderly conduct. Biometric technology will better secure these venues and the patrons that visit them.

