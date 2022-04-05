Vindex Partners With IAB to Unlock Media and Sponsorship Value Across Gaming, Esports, and Live Streaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vindex, a global gaming technology company, today announced a partnership with the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, to unlock the full extent of media and sponsorship opportunities in gaming, esports, and live streaming for brands and advertisers. Launching today, the Vindex Intelligence Platform, will leverage the company’s vast data collection capability across the games content ecosystem, combined with a powerful insights and analytics platform to equip stakeholders with actionable measurement, growth, and engagement solutions.

“The Vindex Intelligence Platform is a major step toward overcoming a key hurdle of decentralized data and measurement in the game content ecosystem,” said Mike Sepso, CEO & Co-founder, Vindex. “The platform provides brands and agencies with a better understanding of the gaming audience and gives advertisers the confidence to navigate this continually evolving space. In partnership with the IAB, we’ll have a unique opportunity to bring game publishers, esports teams, and the larger creator economy together with advertisers.”

Vindex and IAB will collaborate to improve transparency and reduce friction in the gaming and esports ad buying process through active workshops with brands, marketers, and video game publishers during an IAB Brand Academy. IAB Brand Academy is a series of classes exclusively curated for brand marketers and agency executives to help them connect with publishers, platforms, and data companies to learn how they can leverage tools, data, and insights to help them make decisions that are critical to driving business growth.

“While the gaming consumer continues to be one of the most valuable for brands and advertisers to target, the omnichannel nature and lack of data make this group difficult to reach,” said Zoë Soon, VP Experience Center, IAB. “IAB applauds industry leaders like Vindex who are developing data solutions and insights to help demystify the games content ecosystem.”

The Vindex Intelligence Platform, demystifies the gaming space by identifying audiences with open and transparent metrics, comparisons between streaming destinations, and facilitating the measurement of media value and campaign performance among ad buyers and sellers. The proprietary technology measures audience engagement, media consumption habits, and player activity trends across live streaming platforms, esports events, and VOD content. The platform is designed to address the unique needs of the gaming and streaming worlds. Available to advertisers, broadcasters, creators, and publishers, the Vindex Intelligence Platform provides partners with a 360-degree view of the gaming consumer, empowering them to allocate spend more effectively, identify industry trends, and provide richer experiences for fans. Vindex will circulate its findings through a regular cadence of reports as well as offer specialized programs for industry stakeholders.

The Vindex Intelligence Platform has been developed by a team of data scientists and engineers from top research, technology, and entertainment companies including Disney, Nielsen, YouGov, FanDuel and Uber. The team is supported by Vindex leadership, representing sports and media executives from esteemed companies such as Major League Gaming, Activision Blizzard, UFC, and more.

Vindex subsidiary Esports Engine employs Vindex Intelligence Platform’s sophisticated viewership and engagement metrics to strengthen its offerings across broadcast, production, and event operations. Belong Gaming Arenas utilizes the platform to curate new game titles and customize programming for a highly personalized consumer experience across its international network of gaming arenas.

Vindex’s IAB Brand Academy will begin sessions in June.

About Vindex

Vindex is a global technology company powering the future of esports and gaming. Vindex creates programming, technology, and experiences to drive deeper engagement across the global gaming industry through its suite of content, community, and data solutions.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.