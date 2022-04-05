SafetyCulture Buddies Up With Lone Worker Safety App SHEQSY in Latest Acquisition

With the latest acquisition of SHEQSY, SafetyCulture continues to address an underinvestment in frontline processes, enablement, and emerging technologies. Pictured from left to right are Hays Bailey, CEO and founder of SHEQSY, and Luke Anear, CEO and founder of SafetyCulture. (Photo: Business Wire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global workplace operations company, SafetyCulture, has today announced the acquisition of SHEQSY, a cloud-based lone worker safety app. With this latest acquisition, SafetyCulture continues to address an underinvestment in frontline processes, enablement, and emerging technologies.

An early investor of SHEQSY, SafetyCulture moved to acquire the business this year in order to offer a cutting-edge lone worker safety solution to an increasingly dispersed and decentralized global workforce. The partnership will accelerate SHEQSY’s freemium offering and growth into the U.S. and European markets.

Founded in 2017 by Australian entrepreneur Hays Bailey, SHEQSY gives organizations visibility of their employees in the field to ensure their safety when alone. It also gives the workers access to a platform powering real-time alerts to the organization for missed check-ins, failing to finish a job as planned, and quick duress alarm activation for peace of mind in case anything happens. The integrated suite helps workers feel safer when working alone, as well as allowing businesses to easily manage, monitor and report on their safety.

SafetyCulture CEO and Founder Luke Anear said, “Frontline workers make up 80% of our global workforces. They’re our first responders who can capture information that would otherwise be missed: our eyes and ears, at the actionable point of risk. Despite this, they’ve been historically underserved when it comes to technology, especially lone workers. Just 1% of venture capital funding is invested in tooling to support the frontline workforce.”

Anear continued, “The last two years have shown us the importance of safety across all industries. We’re excited to be helping more businesses to access SHEQSY’s unique, innovative technology so that this essential group of workers feel more protected in their roles day-to-day.”

Hays Bailey, CEO and founder of SHEQSY commented, “Partnering with SafetyCulture gives us the opportunity to accelerate our international expansion and protect millions of lone workers around the globe.”

Bailey continued, “We built SHEQSY to give these individuals access to a mobile-first safety solution, making clunky devices a thing of the past. The features we built into the mobile app are currently the best solution for lone workers available and by teaming up with SafetyCulture we can continue to build on that strong foundation. The pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of our mission more than ever as we continue to help businesses ensure the safety of employees working alone in the community.”

SafetyCulture is a global operations platform empowering teams to drive workplace improvements. One of the fastest-growing technology companies in Australia, it also acquired microlearning business EdApp in 2020 and led an AU$8 million (US$6 million) Series A funding round for Unleash Live in 2021. SafetyCulture has dedicated the last two years to rapid global growth and expansion, it also recently opened its doors to an AU$38M state of-the-art headquarters in Sydney’s booming tech central precinct.

With customers including Uniting, Anglicare WA, Melbourne Water, and Opteon, SHEQSY’s technology is currently used by thousands of lone workers across Australia, New Zealand and Canada. SHEQSY is available on iOS and Android, and companies can get started for free.

Find out more about SafetyCulture here and SHEQSY here.

About SafetyCulture

SafetyCulture is the operational heartbeat of working teams around the world. Its mobile-first operations platform leverages the power of human observation to identify issues and opportunities for businesses to improve everyday. More than 28,000 organizations use its flagship products, iAuditor and EdApp, to perform checks, train staff, report issues, automate tasks and communicate fluidly. SafetyCulture powers over 700 million checks per year, approximately 50,000 lessons per day and millions of corrective actions, giving leaders visibility and workers a voice in driving safety, quality and efficiency improvements.

Recent analysis by Forrester found that SafetyCulture’s flagship products provide a 214% return on investment for customers, and an average USD $3.6M in cost savings from operational improvements each year.

Customers of SafetyCulture’s award winning products include the likes of Coles, Commonwealth Bank, Kmart and United Nations.