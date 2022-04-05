DNA Script Partners with Asia-Pacific Distributors as Part of Global Expansion to Meet Demand for Same-day Enzymatic DNA Synthesis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Script, a world leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) for DNA on demand, has reached agreements with several leading biotechnology distribution companies throughout the Asia-Pacific region, including Cold Spring Biotech Corp. (China, Taiwan and Hong Kong), Research Instruments Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Premas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (South Korea). These partnerships expand DNA Script’s worldwide footprint and provide sales and support for the SYNTAX DNA printing system in labs throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are thrilled to welcome some of Asia-Pacific’s leading life science distributors as key partners to build DNA Script’s global channel network,” said DNA Script CEO and co-founder Thomas Ybert. “These partnerships represent an important step in DNA Script’s global commercial expansion and our commitment to support our Asia-Pacific customers’ research needs.”

APAC is experiencing significant genomic research growth, spurring increased demand for synthetic biology tools, including DNA Script’s SYNTAX System. As the world’s first commercial benchtop enzymatic DNA printer, the SYNTAX System gives labs complete control over their oligo production, alleviating the need to wait for deliveries from third-party DNA service providers and dramatically accelerating their research.

“The limiting factor for many molecular biology and genomic applications has been the ability to obtain synthetic DNA in a timely fashion,” said Pasteur K. Tai, President of Cold Spring Biotech. “Because DNA Script’s SYNTAX System provides on-site, benchtop oligo production, it will give labs new capabilities to accelerate their work.”

The SYNTAX System printer is the only commercial DNA manufacturing technology that utilizes the power of Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS), which produces synthetic DNA without the toxic reagents and hazardous waste associated with older DNA printing methods. Companies can now iterate in a matter of hours by printing ready-to-use oligos in-house instead of waiting days for outsourced service providers to deliver the DNA needed.

“SYNTAX gives labs the ability to print same-day custom DNA oligos with a simple benchtop instrument,” said Ybert. “By increasing access, we give labs unparalleled opportunities to print the DNA they need, when they need it, to accelerate workflows across Sanger sequencing, rt-qPCR, NGS target enrichment, site-directed mutagenesis, CRISPR gene editing, gene assembly, F/ISH and more.”

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, allowing this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com.