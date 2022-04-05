Comdata Partners with Motorq to Streamline Electric Vehicle Fleet Management

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comdata, a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, announced today the launch of a new solution in partnership with Motorq, a leading connected-car data and analytics company. This solution would enable the capture of charge event data directly from electric vehicles (EV) and allow for fleet managers to accurately pay employees for EV charging costs – even when employees charge company vehicles at home. Comdata’s "Charge Anywhere" solution, powered by Motorq, effectively removes charging as the biggest barrier for EV adoption.

Widespread EV adoption for fleets continue to face impediments due to a lack of convenience, control, and data insights for fleet managers. As a trusted innovator in commercial fleet payment solutions for over 50 years, Comdata is steering the industry toward a future of EV-powered fleets. The company’s latest EV solution removes EV adoption roadblocks by leveraging data captured from eligible electric vehicles to track charging events’ type and location, calculate costs, and manage expense reimbursements.

“We wanted to bridge the goals for corporate sustainability commitments with the operational needs of our fleet manager customers,” says Alexey Gavrilenya, FLEETOR’s Group President of North America Fuel. “We have landed on a solution that helps our customers track and reduce EV charging costs and advances fleet management data like never before.”

The Comdata-Motorq end-to-end charge payment, tracking, and reimbursement system revolutionizes the way that fleets can roll out EV solutions. “When it comes to charging, the electric vehicle itself is the single point of truth,” said Arun Rajagopalan, co-founder and CEO of Motorq. “Because we can access vehicle data, our solution is able to track and report on any type of charging event from any type of location – even homeowners’ garages. By enabling home charging reimbursement, FLEETCOR and Motorq are now able to eliminate one of the last remaining barriers to EV adoption and unlock the full potential of fleets to go electric.”

The new solution is now available to existing Comdata customers.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients’ bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata Inc. visit www.comdata.com.

About Motorq

Motorq is the leading connected-car data and analytics company. Our APIs and Machine Learning enable large fleet owners, fleet management companies and dealer services providers to leverage data and actionable insights from the fragmented set of built-in and aftermarket advanced connected-car systems. Motorq's cloud-based system performs ingestion, normalization, stream analytics processing, and data provisioning via APIs and other methods. Motorq enables businesses to implement connectivity-derived insights better, faster and less expensively, so they reduce costs, create new experiences, and focus on their core. Additional information is available at www.motorq.com or contact info@motorq.com.