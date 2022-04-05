Twist Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks Sign New Collaboration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a new supply agreement expanding the depth and breadth of the collaboration between two of the leading organizations in the synthetic biology ecosystem. The four-year agreement includes an increased commitment by Ginkgo to purchase products from Twist, with the option to access significantly more synthesis capacity to meet Ginkgo’s anticipated growth. The partnership builds on a previous supply agreement signed in 2017.

“ We love to make investments alongside incredible partners like Twist. Over the past four years, we ordered approximately one billion base pairs of synthetic DNA from Twist, allowing us to test hundreds of thousands of proteins across dozens of programs for our customers, resulting in many completed programs spanning vaccine manufacturing, food, flavor, fragrance and even cannabigerol (CBG),” said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo. “ As we grow our capabilities to meet an increasing number and variety of customer needs, we are excited to continue partnering with leading companies in our ecosystem, which includes making sure we secure the high volumes of DNA that Twist is well positioned to supply.”

“ At Twist, we work in service of our customers, like Ginkgo, who are changing the world for the better,” commented Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist. “ Together, Twist and Ginkgo facilitate new product development across multiple industries, with Twist supplying the DNA and Ginkgo programming cells. As the bioeconomy expands with new solutions to the grand challenges facing all of us, we stand ready to deliver day by day, with a vision as to how as an industry, we can truly drive positive outcomes through diverse product solutions.”

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

