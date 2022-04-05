Five Leading Real-World Data and Analytics Organizations Join the RWE Alliance, Doubling Membership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The RWE Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of five new members—ConcertAI, OM1, Syneos Health, Verana Health, and Verily—to continue to advance policies to support regulatory use of real-world evidence (RWE). The RWE Alliance is a policy and advocacy coalition of real-world data (RWD) and analytics organizations with a common interest in harnessing the power of RWE to inform regulatory decision making to improve patients’ lives. The founding members of the Alliance are Aetion, Flatiron Health, IQVIA, Syapse, and Tempus.

Since the Alliance launched in May 2021, regulators and policymakers have continued to recognize the need for new policies to help advance innovations to realize the full potential of data to benefit patients. As FDA refines new RWD/E draft guidance documents, the Administration relaunches the Cancer Moonshot, and congressional policymakers consider bipartisan health legislation such as the FDA user fee reauthorization, PREVENT Pandemics Act, and Cures 2.0, among other policy developments, the value of a unified, expert voice on RWE policy becomes increasingly clear.

The Alliance’s founding members are thrilled to welcome the new member organizations to the coalition and look forward to joining together to advance the use of RWE to support regulatory decisions and benefit patients.

The Alliance is supported by Covington & Burling LLP.

About RWE Alliance

We are a coalition of real-world data (RWD) and analytics organizations with a common interest in harnessing the power of real-world evidence (RWE) to inform regulatory decision making to improve patients’ lives. Our members have deep knowledge and experience working with healthcare data across disease areas and patient populations, and we aim to bring these collective insights to bear in support of RWE policies.

