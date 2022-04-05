Bamboo Health Solutions Provide Life-Saving Insights for Amerimed Mobile Integrated Healthcare Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, announced that Amerimed Medical Solutions, a premier provider of mobile integrated healthcare (MIH) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States, has selected Bamboo Health for real-time insights into its patient population. Since implementing the Pings™ solution for real-time notifications whenever patients experience care events and Spotlights™ solution for an interactive, real-time dashboard of high priority performance metrics, Amerimed MIH has increased its inflow of patient referrals and improved continuity of care for reduced hospital readmissions and better patient outcomes.

According to Tara Massarelli, General Manager at Amerimed, who oversees the company’s MIH division, Bamboo Health’s solutions have already helped save the lives of Amerimed patients. Massarelli recounted a story in which they received a Pings discharge notification and scheduled a follow up visit. When the community paramedic arrived, the patient’s leg was hot and warm to the touch. Mobile imaging was ordered and conducted at the home. After an Amerimed nurse practitioner reviewed the imaging, she established transport for the patient to an emergency department (ED) for further evaluation – resulting in identification and treatment of a life-threatening condition before it was too late.

“Bamboo Health’s technology is a game changing innovation allowing continuity of care through communication, which has made it possible for Amerimed MIH to tear down walls within our siloed healthcare system and build new communication paths,” said Dixon Marlow, CEO and Owner of Amerimed. “We are particularly excited about the ability to know when and where our patients are readmitting to the hospital. We’re also pleased by the increased patient referrals, as well as Bamboo Health’s comprehensive care coordination network, which seamlessly connects us to the majority of our hospital, payer, and provider partners.”

As members of the National Association of Mobile Integrated Healthcare Providers (NAMIHP), both Bamboo Health and Amerimed lead the way in community awareness of the mobile integrated healthcare model. MIH and community paramedicine programs utilize mobile resources to deliver care and services to patients in and out of hospital environments in coordination with healthcare facilities and other healthcare providers.

“As care continues to move beyond hospital walls, MIH services will play an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare, which is why Bamboo Health is so pleased to partner with Amerimed, an organization that is working to bridge the gap between home and hospital,” said Rob Cohen, CEO of Bamboo Health. “Our ability to seamlessly connect every payer, provider, and care team member, backed by our differentiated care collaboration network reach and interoperability, provides Amerimed with the real-time insights they need to provide and coordinate care that a patient would receive in a traditional doctor’s office in their own home.”

About Amerimed

Amerimed MIH was founded in 2008 to bridge gaps in healthcare for non-emergent customers who do not have access to primary care in a timely manner through convenient primary medical care in the privacy, comfort, and safety of patients’ homes. With recent advances in technology, Amerimed MIH can provide or coordinate virtually the same primary medical care in patients’ homes that they would receive in a traditional doctor’s office. Through their flexible and broad business model, Amerimed MIH providers develop an individualized plan of treatment in order to ensure the highest quality care for each patient. Amerimed currently partners with Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare, hospitals and payers, including telehealth providers, to offer fast, professional and dependable emergency medical and and Ambulance transport services.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000+ pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.