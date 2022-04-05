SōRSE Technology Enters Thailand’s CBD Marketplace via Exclusive Partnership with Hempagoda

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SōRSE Technology Corporation, the leading water-soluble emulsion technology company for Consumer Packaged Goods, today announced that it has entered the hemp and cannabis marketplace in Thailand. SōRSE currently powers over 100 infused products on the market. SōRSE has entered an exclusive partnership with Hempagoda to make the SōRSE Technology platform available to the Thai market. In 2019, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize cannabis for medical use and research, as well as hemp for producing textiles, garments, and other products. In February 2021, Thailand legalized the use of hemp and CBD in food and cosmetics, and early this year, the government removed cannabis and hemp from its list of controlled substances. These steps have created the opportunity for the production of infused products in 2022.

Over the past three years, SōRSE has expanded its global presence to Australia, Canada, the EU, Latin America, the UK, Asia and South Africa. This licensing agreement will mark SōRSE’s entrance into Thailand and the greater Southeast Asia marketplace. The emulsions will be produced at Hempagoda’s 12,000 square meter facility in Bangkok.

Hempagoda CEO Vaughn Graham commented: “Since Thailand legalized the use of hemp and CBD in food and cosmetics, there has been plenty of interest from both consumer and Food and Beverage producers for product offerings incorporating cannabis. We've seen basic herbal teas and some other 'beginner market' products on the Thai market already. With our SōRSE partnership, we are empowering the entrepreneurship and creativity of Thai producers to develop unique, exciting, great-tasting products Powered by SōRSE.”

SōRSE’s water-soluble solutions launched at Cannabis Business Asia 2022 on March 23 and 24 in Bangkok, which is the leading event on the development of the Asian medical cannabis and hemp market. SōRSE VP of International Markets, Tim O’Neill, and Hempagoda CEO, Vaughn Graham, presented at the conference on March 23 on “How to Incorporate Cannabinoids into End Consumer Products.”

SōRSE CEO Howard Lee commented, “This partnership presents an amazing opportunity for both our company and our partners to expand their reach into an emerging regional marketplace for infused products. Thailand is paving the way for neighboring Asian nations to consider the benefits of having hemp and cannabis products available to consumers. We’re excited to be the first American company to have products available in the Thai market; it’s a testament to all the hard work that has gone into creating a safe, stable, great-tasting product.”

For more information on how your product can enter the Thai marketplace, please contact SōRSE here.

About SōRSE Technology

SōRSE Technology is the leading water-soluble emulsion technology for infusing functional ingredients into beverages, food items, nutraceuticals, and personal care products. SōRSE is designed for product developers to make oil-based functional ingredients water-soluble for seamless integration and increased efficacy, while also providing the consumer with a consistent, safe, and enjoyable experience. With an R&D and Operations team of over 30 employees, SōRSE powers more than 100 leading products including Cann, Jones Soda, Mad Tasty, Aprch, and Major. SōRSE Technology is available in North America, South Africa, South America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.sorsetech.com.

About HEMPAGODA

Based in Bangkok, Thailand, Hempagoda is a vertically integrated cannabis business. Business activities include Cultivation, Extraction and Production of value-added CPG ingredients and exciting finished products and international and local sales and marketing. Cultivation includes contract farming arrangements with Thai growers as well as a 12000 square meter indoor growing and production site in Bangkok. Products by Hempagoda to be released in 2022 include:

Cannabis-infused Beverages, Edibles, Topicals, and other formats

Flower

Biomass

High Quality Extracts

SōRSE Water-Soluble Emulsions

For more information, visit www.hempagoda.com.