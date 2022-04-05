Bragg Launches in Ontario with 888casino

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) (“Bragg” or “the Company”), a global iGaming technology and content provider, announced that yesterday it launched its content distribution agreement with 888casino in Ontario on the first day of the regulated market opening pursuant to its supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (“AGCO”).

The agreement, representing the first of several with well-known tier-one iGaming operators in Ontario, includes games from Bragg’s exclusive portfolio, such as Egyptian Magic, the recent debut game from its in-house studio Atomic Slot Lab, and others picked specifically for the newly-regulated Ontario iGaming market which opened on April 4.

Since receiving its supplier license from the AGCO in early March 2022, Bragg has worked with local regulators to ensure the compliance of its technology and content, both of which have been given full approval. Now, as the market moves to full legalization, the Company is excited to offer the growing number of operators looking to address the Ontario market a full suite of titles from its in-house studios as well as content from its exclusive third-party content partners.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg, commented: “We work closely with 888casino in a host of markets and we are pleased to now be able to do so in our home market too, which provides a significant opportunity for continued growth.

“Our team has done a fantastic job to build on our relationship with 888casino in several other global markets to secure this agreement for Ontario. The team at 888casino has a well-known global profile and offers a market-leading platform. We are very pleased to support their Ontario market launch efforts.”

Talya Benyamini, VP B2C Casino at 888, added: “We’re delighted to be working once again with Bragg, this time in its domestic market. We know they’ll allow us to provide our players in Ontario with content of the highest quality and we have no doubt that it will be received. Ontario represents an attractive long-term growth opportunity for 888casino and having Bragg’s content available to us as we launch is a huge boost.”

The combined iCasino and online sports betting market in Canada is estimated at over US$2bn in 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital. This includes Ontario, which is widely expected to become one of the largest iGaming markets in North America.

