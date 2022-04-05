Conti Federal Partners with Cherokee Federal in Joint Venture Supporting Mission-Critical Federal Construction Projects

ORLANDO, Fla. & TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in complex critical facilities and infrastructure, disaster response and recovery, and environmental remediation projects, today announced a joint venture with Cherokee Nation Environmental Solutions – a tribally-owned, 8(a)/HUBZone certified construction firm specializing in environmental and construction projects for the federal government, civilian and defense agencies.

Cherokee Nation Environmental Solutions is part of Cherokee Federal – a top 125 federal contractor worldwide. Cherokee Federal serves more than 60 federal agencies and leverages a global team of more than 3,500 employees who rapidly build innovative solutions, solve complex challenges and serve mission-critical projects for government customers.

Established as part of the U.S. Small Business Association mentor-protégé program, Conti Federal will leverage its more than 30 years of experience in the federal construction landscape to assist Cherokee Nation Environmental Solutions in areas such as project estimating, schedule development and cost controls, business development, as well as its expansion into new markets such as classified and intelligence community construction.

The program also offers key contracting advantages to both companies, including a sole-source procurement method that permits the selection of a qualified contractor of choice and unlimited direct award ability without formal justification and approval, resulting in a streamlined and responsive contract management process.

During the partnership, the companies will jointly pursue, bid and execute on a variety of federal construction projects, including:

Secure facilities and infrastructure

Airfield facilities and infrastructure

Building envelope and interior renovations

Building systems (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) upgrades

Environmental remediation

“As part of our commitment to help small businesses, especially those that support diversification of the industry and execute successfully on government projects, it was important for us to find a partner through this program that not only added value to the types of projects Conti Federal pursues, but also matches our ‘Done Once, Done Right’ mindset,” said Peter Ceribelli, CEO, Conti Federal. “Cherokee Federal’s complimentary project portfolio, along with its economic impact to the tribal community, make them the ideal partner. We see this as a two-way partnership and look forward to benefiting not only from Cherokee Federal’s experience with government and defense projects, but from their specialization in remote area projects as well.”

“We are excited to partner with Conti Federal on this joint venture and continue to expand our project portfolio and break into new markets in the federal construction landscape,” said Roy Fazio, president of the construction sector at Cherokee Federal. “With more than 1,000 federal construction projects completed and $750M in project value to date, we will be able to think and execute big while retaining the agility, efficiency and responsiveness of a small firm.”

The joint venture will do business as CF2 Construction, LLC. To learn more about Conti Federal’s work with small businesses, contact mkoons@contifederal.com.

About Conti Federal

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, classified and secure construction, airfield facilities and infrastructure and environmental remediation. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal and its team of tribally owned companies is owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.