CPI Card Group® and Member Access Processing Bring Instant Issuance to Credit Unions

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, and Member Access Processing (MAP), the nation's leading provider of the Visa DPS Debit, Credit, ATM, Prepaid, and Mobile Processing platform, today announced a collaboration to provide MAP customers access to CPI’s Card@Once® instant issuance solution.

Card@Once, the first instant issuance solution to be backed by a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, empowers credit unions to offer members the convenience of visiting a branch and receiving a new or replacement card in minutes. Through the collaboration with CPI, credit unions served by MAP can be freed of the demands traditionally required to support instant issuance, such as maintaining software or servers onsite. CPI securely manages IT setup, 24/7 support and maintenance for the customer-friendly cloud-based solution, connecting credit unions and their members to the advantages of an easy, web-based and quick to implement instant card issuance technology. The solution also supports dual interface card solutions, enabling credit unions to issue contactless-capable cards to members.

“At MAP, our focus has always been on enabling a high-quality customer experience for credit union members – working with CPI helps us build on that mission,” said Cyndie Martini, MAP’s President/CEO. “By helping credit unions offer a new, innovative standard of convenience and quickly accommodate members with new or replacement cards, instant issuance brings the potential to transform the branch experience.”

“Card@Once has spent over a decade establishing a reputation for creating value, reliability and convenience for financial institutions and their customers,” said Lane Dubin, SVP and General Manager, Prepaid, Personalization Solutions and Instant Issuance for CPI Card Group. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with MAP to help credit unions tap into the benefits of instant issuance.”

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

About Member Access Processing (MAP)

Member Access Processing (MAP) is the nation's only card processing aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions. MAP's special role in the marketplace provides our client credit unions the unique opportunity to leverage the Technology, Security, and Service of Visa for their members. MAP is a subsidiary of Currence Payment Solutions, a Credit Union Service Organization, with an unrivaled committed to the credit union movement where credit union are valued first and foremost. Working directly with Visa, MAP offer customized, turn-key Debit, Credit, ATM, Mobile, Prepaid-Reloadable, and Gift solutions — all supported by MAP's five-star training, support and service.