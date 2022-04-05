United Soccer League Announces Multiyear Partnership with Hisense USA

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Soccer League (USL) today announced a multi-year partnership with Hisense USA, a leading provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, making the company the Official Television of the USL.

As the first league-wide agreement in Hisense USA’s history, this national partnership centers on making an impact in local communities across the country and bringing world-class soccer to the US. The USL and Hisense USA will develop new mini soccer pitches as part of the USL’s Community Pitch program and create new playing opportunities for local youth. The first grassroots pitch will be unveiled in the Tampa area in late 2022.

“The USL and Hisense USA have a shared vision to have a real impact on local communities through soccer and unique fan experiences,” said Sr. Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Josh Keller. “The USL is in an exciting phase of strategic growth, and we are thrilled to work with an innovative technology leader that is dedicated to supporting our efforts to grow the game and differentiate our league within the soccer landscape.”

“Hisense USA is proud to be a part of USL’s mission to invest in local communities and make the sport of soccer more accessible in the U.S.,” said Vice President of Brand Marketing David VanderWaal. “USL’s vision for growth and influencing change is closely aligned to our mission to make quality technology more attainable.”

An Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense will leverage its partnership with the USL to drive fan engagement in the United States around the World Cup. This includes presenting live World Cup viewing parties in select USL markets and additional activations to be announced later this year.

Fastest growing among the top five TV brands in North America, Hisense USA has been committed to advancing the industry by developing high-quality consumer electronics and home appliances. Today, Hisense USA offers a range of technology products including televisions, laser TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers. Hisense Company Ltd. is a multinational consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world, holding the number one TV market share position in China for 16 consecutive years.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, LTD.

Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers.