TiVo Stream 4K First to Fully Integrate with YouTube TV in Move to Strengthen Premium Live TV Viewing Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced its preeminent streaming product – TiVo Stream 4K and TiVo Stream OS – expanded its premium Live TV offerings through an integration with YouTube TV – the first integration of its kind among streaming products.

TiVo Stream 4K is the only streaming device with a user friendly and customizable program guide designed to bring together multiple streaming services and favorite channels into the familiar functionality of a TV guide. By combining forces with YouTube TV – the premium live streaming service – TiVo enhances its consumer experience by providing TiVo Stream 4K users the ability to stream more than 85 channels of live sports, entertainment, and news. The service offers national broadcast affiliates, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, along with premier sports and news channels such as ESPN, NFL Network and PBS.

“As TiVo’s business has evolved from pioneering digital video recording to streaming products and services, our success has been grounded in understanding consumer preferences and delivering exactly what consumers want,” said Ben Maughan, general manager, Stream Platform. “The highly requested YouTube TV addition represents the largest content-related integration update since the launch of TiVo Stream 4K. Providing consumers with an integrated experience that includes premier live TV with a partner like YouTube TV is a significant step to becoming a leading streaming platform in the market.”

The YouTube TV integration makes controlling the viewing experience easier and more efficient, and will include several enhancements to elevate the TiVo Stream 4K user experience with live and upcoming content in the following areas:

Guide: Users can quickly access TiVo Stream 4K’s guide using the remote control to find their favorite sports, entertainment, comedy, and news channels from YouTube TV.

Users can quickly access TiVo Stream 4K’s guide using the remote control to find their favorite sports, entertainment, comedy, and news channels from YouTube TV. Browse Screens: Content that is on live TV or upcoming on YouTube TV is discoverable throughout the TiVo Stream 4K user experience making finding something to watch seamless and efficient.

Content that is on live TV or upcoming on YouTube TV is discoverable throughout the TiVo Stream 4K user experience making finding something to watch seamless and efficient. Search (Voice and Text): Users can utilize TiVo Stream 4K’s voice and text search to find live and upcoming content on YouTube TV for a seamless interaction between the two platforms.

For more information on TiVo, TiVo Stream 4K and the YouTube TV integration, including how users can complete their installation, check out https://www.tivo.com/products/stream-4k.

About YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services, and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers, and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

