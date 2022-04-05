EIP Announces APG and Mainova Join Global Coalition

NEW YORK, LONDON, AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a global venture capital firm leading the transition to a sustainable future, announced today APG Asset Management (APG) and Mainova AG (Mainova) joined the firms’ growing global coalition of industrial partners, which consists of European energy utilities and global financial asset managers. EIP works with its strategic partners in a proprietary model to find, screen and scale technologies that are critical for the global net zero carbon economy. In collaboration with its partner network, EIP shares insights, invests in innovative businesses and stimulates the growth of its portfolio companies.

“Our coalition is focused on accelerating the net zero carbon economy and adding strategic partners such as APG and Mainova are critical to the mission,” said Matthias Dill, CEO & Managing Partner at Energy Impact Partners Europe. “We are thrilled to welcome both companies to our expanding platform and look forward to working with them to scale the key technologies critical for a cleaner future. We thrive on the strength of our network and APG and Mainova will add further leverage to our efforts.”

APG and Mainova join a diverse group of industry leaders across the energy, mobility and sustainability industries including Nysnø Climate Investments, EWE, Galp and the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. Their participation in EIP’s global coalition furthers both companies’ commitments and strategies to contribute to innovation and reduce their carbon footprint. APG will join EIP’s ESG advisory board and Mainova will play an active role in the coalition.

“APG is committed to the energy transition in several ways and endorses the importance of long term partnerships such as with EIP’s global coalition. APG’s commitment will contribute to the impact growth of companies relevant to the energy transition thereby contributing to fulfilling society’s urgent need and ambition to become carbon neutral. APG is therefore pleased to formally announce its commitment to EIP,” said Nienke Vledder, Senior Portfolio Manager Private Investments.

“As the leading energy supplier in the Frankfurt metropolitan region, Mainova is constantly looking for new energy solutions that help our clients to become carbon neutral. EIP provides us with intelligent food for thought as well as early access to promising ideas and founders. We are looking forward to taking an active part in EIP’s coalition and to collaborating with innovative startups. They will help us and our customers to successfully get through the energy transition,” said Mainova CEO Dr. Constantin H. Alsheimer.

“EIP has for instance introduced us to Instagrid, a provider of portable power stations. Together with the startup, we have successfully tested their battery power packs. They can replace diesel gensets and thus reduce the carbon footprint of our DSO and street lighting business,” added Simon Wisseler, Senior Project Manager Corporate Strategy and Venture Capital at Mainova.

For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) is a global venture capital firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $2.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit, and infrastructure – and has a team of nearly 70 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, and Cologne. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About APG

Every day APG is busy with something that already concerns millions of Dutch people and one day will concern millions more: pensions. APG strives to provide a good pension in a livable world for all participants, employers and pension funds. Together we work on a sustainable future in which we do not only look at prosperity, but also at well-being. Because pensions are about people, life and how we live together. So that we, our parents, and our children can enjoy a good income. Today, tomorrow, and beyond. As the largest pension provider in the Netherlands APG looks after the pensions of 4.7 million participants. APG provides executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, pension communication and employer services. We work for pension funds and employers in the sectors of education, government, construction, cleaning, housing associations, sheltered employment organizations, medical specialists, and architects. APG manages approximately €605billion (February 2022) in pension assets. With approximately 3,000 employees we work from Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

About Mainova

Mainova is one of the largest regional energy suppliers in Germany and supplies about one million customers in Hesse and neighboring provinces with electricity, gas, district heating and water. Mainova also provides a wide range of energy-related products and services in areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency and e-mobility. Mainova generated around € 2.3 billion in annual revenue in 2020 with approximately 2,900 employees. Mainova was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.