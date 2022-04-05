Marketplacer Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, today announced it has partnered with Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes.

Marketplacer is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level to provide the best possible customer experience. The new partnership with Avalara gives both marketplace operators using Marketplacer’s front-end service, and their sellers, confidence in navigating complex marketplace facilitator tax rules and regulations. Marketplacer’s customers can choose Avalara’s AvaTax to calculate sales and use tax in real time within their existing business applications at checkout or billing.

The Marketplacer platform makes growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, to adding new categories or third-party range extension, consolidating markets, and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships, allowing businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Navigating the complexities of digital marketplace facilitator laws can add an additional burden to marketplace operators. Marketplacer creates integrations that make it easier for marketplace operators to launch, leveraging providers like Avalara for streamlined onboarding and added efficiencies in the quest for growth.

“Managing the tax aspect that comes with operating a digital marketplace can be a massive headache for businesses. Working with Avalara is going to help solve that problem for Marketplacer clients,” said Jim Stirewalt, President US, Marketplacer. “Leveraging Avalara and Marketplacer gives operators peace of mind that calculation and collection are handled without a second thought.”

George Trantas, head of global marketplaces at Avalara said, “Marketplacer understands how streamlining business processes within their marketplace platform reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. Avalara pioneered the automation of tax compliance for businesses of all sizes, and we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Marketplacer is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to develop the expertise to deliver an optimal experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions to mutual customers.

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build a successful and scalable online marketplace at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped over 95 businesses build and deploy their very own successful marketplace strategies and connected over 25,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for powering business transformations of companies around the world. Visit www.marketplacer.com for more information.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.