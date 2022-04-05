Omnicom Media Group Integrates LG Smart-TV Data and Media Within Omni

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Ads Solutions, the connected TV and cross-screen advertising arm of LG Electronics, today announced an agreement with Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), to bring LG smart TV and cross-screen ad inventory to Omnicom clients. Under the terms of the agreement, LG Ads Solutions data will be integrated within Omni, Omnicom’s industry-leading operating system. Omni has more privacy-compliant datasets than any competitive data offering and a suite of proprietary applications that can integrate with clients’ first-party data and technology to deliver an unprecedented level of marketing orchestration.

The integration will enable account teams across OMG to activate advanced targeting segments from Omni across more than 20+ million LG smart TV households in the U.S. The deal links LG Ads Solutions’ anonymized household-level data through a privacy-compliant process to Omni’s household graph. This match will allow OMG agencies to run TV campaigns across all addressable LG smart TVs in the U.S.

Additionally, all media available through LG Ads Solutions, including exclusive native ads, CTV video and cross-screen ads, will be accessible through Omni’s media inventory graph, which delivers a precise view of the quality, value and availability of inventory in the marketplace. LG Ads Solutions now offers guaranteed outcomes across its native and cross-screen media buys, with independent third-party validation to meet advertisers’ needs for transparency and trust in the rapidly-growing CTV ecosystem.

LG Ads Solutions Chief Executive Officer Raghu Kodige said, “Omnicom’s vision for bringing more transparency and quality consumer experiences to CTV is directly in line with our initiatives for more open access to high-value smart TV data and for guaranteed outcomes for advertisers, where CTV media is only paid for when campaign objectives are met.”

This agreement comes at a time when the industry expects to see CTV spending for the year reaching $19.1 billion.

“LG Ads Solutions brings one of the industry’s largest observed TV data sets to the Omni platform, as well as access to its premium CTV media inventory,” says Slavi Samardzija, CEO of Annalect, the data and analytics division of OMG that developed and manages Omni. “This partnership is a natural continuation of our efforts to transform the effects of data and analytics on media, while giving our clients access to the best view of both consumer behaviors and media inventory, paired with the highest level of precision.”

